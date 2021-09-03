Spotlight: Ivan Pica - When You Move

Ivan Pica Oscar Plaza

Spanish DJ Ivan Pica has released his new track “When You Move” via Brook Gee Records. Pica has released music on Toolroom, Spinnin, Defected, Deeperfect, Hotfingers, Younan Music, Global Underground, 303Lovers, CR2, Starlight and Urbana, while also remixing the likes of Greg Cerrone, Dj Chus, Peter Gelderblom, Rene Amesz, Wally Lopez and Roger Sanchez. He owns three labels, Bilingual, Sunset and Automatica.

His new track “When You Move” is a funky cut of house music with strings, piano and a cut up vocal to keep it grooving. “When You Move” is available now as a Traxsource exclusive for the next two weeks and then will become available on other platforms on September 17.

Get your copy here and listen below.

This is a sponsored post