Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Add Air to Your Mix and Make Your Track Sparkle

For this tutorial, Point Blank show how you can add “air” to your track during the mastering process, to give the final result a super clean and sparkly sound.

Adding air to your mix is the method of boosting high frequencies around the 15-20K Hz range and can be achieved by utilizing EQ. It’s a subtle technique mastering engineers use to add clarity to the sound and give the audio a more open and airier feel.

During the video, the Point Blank lecturer Jarrad Hearman showcases a few foolproof techniques for adding air to your premaster, using Waves Audio’s VEQ4 and PuigTec EQP-1A plugins and iZotope’s Ozone 9 with a Baxandall curve to create a high shelf.

