Spotlight: The 3 Best Ways to Germinate Cannabis Seeds

Does cultivating cannabis seeds interest you? Do you want help with it? This piece will discuss the best ways you can opt for when germinating your cannabis seeds.

Cannabis seeds Courtesy Photo / Samuel Mind

Have you recently decided to germinate your own cannabis seeds? It is a very exciting and rewarding process, only if you know the right way to do it. For that, we have come with a complete guide that will help you germinate cannabis seeds in the best way possible.

What exactly is Germination?

Germination is the very first stage of any plant growth. It is when the seed “realizes” that it is in a fertile environment and can start breaking out of its shell. A seedling will break through the shell, resulting in the growth of roots. The fertile environment helps the plant grow and feed off the light, water and nutrients in the environment. In the cannabis world, germination is a very important process. It is very important for the seed to pop out properly. There are different things that cultivators do to ensure that the seed germinates successfully.

How to Germinate Cannabis Seeds

There are different methods that cultivators use to germinate their cannabis seeds. Some use the old school method and germinate their seeds in the soil, while there are some people who germinate them in water. Lastly, you can also find people who germinate their seeds in paper towels. The way of cultivation depends on the cultivator. Let us take a closer look at each of these methods.

Germination of Cannabis Seeds in Soil

Soil is the most natural method to germinate your cannabis seeds. The soil is the perfect environment for the germination of cannabis seeds as the soils protects the weak roots from being damaged. However, there are things that you must take care of. For instance, it is very important to use the right type of soil.

You can go for potting soil that is only lightly fertilized or you can also go for a seed starter that has a pH level 6 or slightly more acidic. The acidity in the soil is the optimal environment for the growth of the seed. Be careful, excess of everything is bad, and “hot soils” that are very rich in nutrients aren’t suitable for germination and seedlings - leave this type of medium for mature plants.

Germination of Cannabis Seeds in Water

If you want your plant to grow faster, germinating your seeds in water will probably be the best way forward. However, even though it is faster, there are things that you need to be careful with. You will have to make sure that the environment is of the optimal condition. Usually, to germinate, cannabis seeds need only a total of 24 to 48 hours. However, cultivators can keep their seeds soaked for a week. This method is faster than the soil method as it provides more moisture. Moisture is a key component in growing the seeds. The hard shell cannot withstand the moisture and it will become easier for the root to break through.

Germination of Cannabis Seeds in Paper Towels

Paper towels are a fairly new way for cultivators to germinate their seeds. Cultivators use damp paper towels or cotton pads to give the seed the moisture it needs. The seeds are placed in between two dampened paper towels and then enclosed between two plates. This helps keep the moisture in seeds need to be stored inside, under room temperature.

The germination process in this method takes up to 5 days to happen. The seeds will start sprouting in the paper towels and once the roots grow up to 5 millimeters in length, you can plant them. However, you must be very careful when planting them. They can easily break, as the roots are very fragile. It is possible for the roots to be tangled in the paper towels and break off. This is why it is best if you are extra gentle when handling them - the best way is to use a pair of sterile tweezers.

Final Thoughts

These are three ways you can germinate your cannabis seeds. The question remains as to which of these ways is the best. That depends solely on the cultivator. They need to decide what method works best for them and is the easiest to carry out. As our experience shows, more and more growers tend to use paper towel method, as it is simple, keeps the seed away from light, and usually results in quick germination. Also remember, that it is best to germinate the seeds and keep the young seedlings indoors as you can control the environment.

If you want to buy the highest quality of seeds, you can always do it at Herbies Seeds. They have some of the best seeds across the world with the guarantee of germination. The seeds they offer are authentic and high quality. If you want to give cannabis cultivation a go, it is best to get the seeds from a reputable place.