Spotlight: Here’s What to Expect from a Point Blank London Open Day – RSVP Now

Attendees were able to take part in a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities, a deconstruction from their Head of Education and Development, Ski Oakenfull, have their questions answered by Course Advisors and Admissions Staff and get a feel of what it’s like to be a Point Blank student.

Last week, Point Blank hosted their first in-house London open day since 2020, returning to their regular programming of in-person events.

As is tradition with Point Blank’s on-campus London open days, attendees were able to take part in a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities, a deconstruction from their Head of Education and Development (and master of deconstructions), Ski Oakenfull, have their questions answered by Course Advisors and Admissions Staff and get a feel of what it’s like to be a Point Blank student. If you can’t attend one of their London open days in person – don’t worry, they stream them live straight to their YouTube channel. Check out the full event stream here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At Point Blank London, as well as being able to study music production and sound engineering, DJing, radio broadcasting, singing and songwriting and music business, students also benefit from 1-2-1s with their expert lecturers and a range of exclusive support services, including Studio Lab Time – supported via an expert team of Studio Assistants, Student Services, Wellbeing, Student Engagement and Events, A&R Mentoring and Careers Advice, exclusive competitions, artist masterclasses and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you’re keen to get involved in Point Blank’s next London open day, which takes place on October 30th at 13:00 BST, then be sure to sign up here.

This is a sponsored post