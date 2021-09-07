STAL Frontman, M83 Alum, Kasztan Releases Debut EP 'Rare Earth Elements’

Kasztan Agathe Lehoux

Creating a powerful journey with his technically advanced production skills, French producer Kasztan, real name, Pierre-Marie Maulini, released a unique new 3-track EP Rare Earth Elements via his own label this past Friday. The project is a journey through the talented producers numerous influences, in the project we can hear electronica centre-stage, with nods across techno, breaks and even post-rock.

Rare Earth Elements might be Kasztan’s first outing as a solo musician but it’s far from his first journey into music. His previous gigs have been with A Red Season Shade and electro-pop wizards M83, plus his own group STAL. You can hear hints of M83 throughout the project, but Rare Earth Elements is a marked attempt to develop his own sound. Percussion plays a crucial part in the way the release builds groove, with syncopated plucks and organic sounds building throughout. There’s plenty of "hands in the air" breakdown moments created through Kasztan’s use of analogue synth layers, and there’s just enough layers of percussion to make the project sound unique, without ever becoming overdeveloped.

Listen to the full EP below and get your copy here.

