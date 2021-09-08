The Magnetic 10th Anniversary Weekend At Élia Beach Club Las Vegas

The Virgin Hotel Las Vegas revives an iconic property in all the right ways, and we lived to tell about it!

All Photos By Alex Jerome

Host Cabana Pouring the Moet

Performer

To close out the summer season for 2021, Magnetic Magazine partnered up with the Élia Beach Club Las Vegas for a series of memorable parties at the new Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. With an all-star DJ lineup of Chris Malinchak, Morgan Page, Goldfish and SNBRN all delivering sun-soaked sets that riled up the Labor Day Weekend crowds.

This property on Paradise Road is all too familiar; it was formerly the iconic Hard Rock Hotel. Many of us spent long hours reveling in the infamous pool, Circle Bar, and nightclub venues. The guitar may be gone, but the spirit of the place lives on in the reincarnated Virgin Hotel, which was the logical successor.

We are huge fans of the Virgin brand, and they once again have left their mark of style, service, and quality on this hotel property. As you walk through the iconic doors, you will be greeted with a reinvented property, from the flow to the venues - nothing too jarring, but just enough change to make everything feel refreshed and new.

The Pink Taco is now Casa Calavera, which kept the spirit of Mexican food but stepped up the quality quite a bit - we thoroughly enjoyed our tacos and margaritas here and highly recommend a stop here before heading out for the night. The only restaurant that remains is Nobu, and you can check out all the other dining options here.

The rooms in the main Canyon Tower have been nicely upgraded with well-curated art, beautiful light fixtures, and just the right amount of space for you to get comfortable. One of the best things about the Virgin Hotel is that it's off the strip and away from the chaotic traffic and crowds, a true oasis.

SNBRN

SNBRN

Goldfish

SNBRN

Morgan Page

Performer

The calm before the storm.

So what about the pool? The pool areas have been split up; one for the main hotel features a nice sandy section and just enough space for patrons to get comfortable on those roasting Vegas summer days. There are waitress services for the beverages and no swim-up bar, which is a classy touch.

The significant improvement is the addition of the Élia Beach Club, a perfect-sized pool where dance music lovers can frolic in the sun, hang in a cabana, or dance in front of the incredible state-of-the-art DJ booth/stage. What used to be utter mayhem back in the day now feels more exclusive, calm, and just better in every way.

The talent booking is right on the money with artists that know how to bring it with just the right kind of tunes - never too banging, just sunshiney grooves that keep you dancing. We are very excited to see how summer 2022 starts to shape up as far as residencies - guaranteed to be good.

DJ Chris Malinchak

For Friday's main Magnetic 10th Anniversary event, we were stoked to have DJ Chris Malinchak on the decks; his housey vibes kept the pool splashing and the patrons smiling. The vibes were just right to kick off the holiday weekend in style and celebrate a milestone of 10 years.

Big thanks to everyone at the Elia Beach Club and Virgin Hotel Las Vegas Hotel; we can't wait to get back. Keep an eye out for more Magnetic 10th Anniversary events through the fall. It is always bittersweet to say goodbye to summer, but we couldn't imagine a better way to do it.

Happy Birthday, Magnetic!