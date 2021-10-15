The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of September 2021

Luke Sambe Courtesy of Artist

Fall is upon us and as the seasons change it brings along new music from some of the best Progressive House producers in the world. Dig into the tracks and turn it up!

1. "SPY GAMES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LUKA SAMBE [MEANWHILE HORIZONS]

An artist of notable repute and over 400 production credits to his name, Luka Sambe holds a lead role on the Meanwhile roster and now makes his debut on sister label, Meanwhile Horizons with his 3-track Spy Games EP. Opening the musical triptych, the title track is a glorious combination of chunky groove and rich melodic juxtaposition. Creating an evocative atmosphere with waves of pulsating pads and subtle motifs, stuttered synth lines filter in and out of sonic range with copious amounts of delay. Building with ease, a searing lead enters the fray at the mid-point to create another layer of intrigue in the aptly titled “Spy Games.”

2. "SUMMER SUN (EMI GALVAN REMIX)" - GOLAN ZOCHER & VELVETA [PRO B TECH MUSIC]

New on Pro B Tech Music is an exciting release that will hit you with summer vibes and melodic spins. Golan Zocher presents "Summer Sun" integrating the beautiful voice of Velveta, with Emi Galvan bringing an energetic, dark and positive edge to the original making this track a full-on mesmerizing contrast.

3. "HORIZONZ (JUAN DEMINICIS REMIX)" - IMRAN KHAN [MEANWHILE]

Now making his Meanwhile debut, the Juan Deminicis remix of Imran Khan's track "Horizonz" is a compelling rework that dazzles with trademark rhythmic flair and sumptuous melodic arrangement. Layers of sound cascade over each other in intelligent fashion as the cadence of the original is enhanced with a dynamic vibrancy from sparkling hi-hats. Sumptuous pads and reverb-coated synth lines ripple across proceedings with ease as the subtle motifs of Khan's work are complemented further by Deminicis' stunning artistry.

4. "MELBURN (LAURA & TREVOR ROSE REMIX)" - LUKE CHABLE [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Luke Chable is back on the Bedrock label with a remix EP of his standout classic "Melburn" which includes 7 outstanding remixes that enhance the sensibilities of the classic release, adding a new, unique touch through each one. The Laura Rose & Trevor Rose remix stands out in a solid progressive and melodic version with it's own style.

5. "LEVELS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SUBNODE [3RD AVENUE]

The latest release on 3rd Avenue welcomes Sudnode back to the label for a new single with the peak time flavored "Levels."

6. "FIXITY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - TANTUM [LOST & FOUND]

Tantum has produced another breathtaking release that will make a massive impact on the international scene. The attention to detail and a stellar production make the arrangements trippy, mind-expanding, and hallucinogenic. Tantum created "Fixity" for an audience with a refined taste. The high-fidelity sound aims for the more experienced members of the global community following the Lost & Found label.

7. "PARTICLES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ABITY [HIGHER STATES]

The Higher States imprint curated by Roger Martinez delivers a new original "Particles" from artist Abity. Evolving groove chugs along bringing the dance-floor up to temperature in it's crescendo.

8. "GOLDEN DAYS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ [SELADOR]

Robert Babicz is one of the leading lights on the electronic scene, with a uniquely emotion-drenched sound in The Space Funk collection delivering three tracks of classic Babicz! "Golden Days" is the heads down dance-floor pile driver in this trio of gems. A Buzzsaw bass line and acid techno riffage are the order of the day, but this being Babicz, dreamy, ethereal pads also play a key part.

9. "ABOVE OR BELOW THE CENTER (WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE REMIX)" - GUY HERMAN, WESTON & ENGINE [AMBIOUS RECORDS]

For their 47th offering Ambious Records welcomes label newcomer Weird Sounding Dude taking on remixing duties for Weston & Engine's Complexions EP. Based in Bangalore and with previous releases on 3rd Avenue, Juicebox Music, and Sudbeat, Weird Sounding Dude wastes no time with his remix of Weston & Engine's, "Above Or Below" with his trademark atmospheric elements and rhythms throughout.

10. "DISTANTE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DIAZAR [DEEP DIP]

Having established himself in Steyoyoke, Diazar is welcomed to deep dip with an incredible track. "Distante" commences with a rhythmic bass and kick, which quickly evolves into the sophistication percussion play characteristic of Diazar. The producer then takes us to the remote confines of the space with accompanying arms and delicate synths. Palpitating melodies intrude until the snares and effects seep in fully into dance. The energy continues to rise and explore the in-between spaces until it smoothly transitions into the mystery and polish of the break. A track that creates room for ideas and sounds to freely travel through.

11. "ARIAD (ANDRÉ MORET REMIX)" - JUAN IBANEZ [SLC-6 MUSIC]

The cosmic journey continues with Constellations: Orion the latest episode in SLC-6 Music's mix compilation series. André Moret delivers a classy remix of "Ariad" from Juan Ibanez.

12. "ZEPHER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAMADEV [CINEMATIQUE]

As the Cinematique imprint continues the search for good music, KAMADEV is back creating texturally vibrant electronic music that is filled with visceral melodies. "Zepher" is no exception to this vibe and is a must hear from KAMADEV with a notable remix also from Waxman.

13. "ANDROMEDA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LEGHET [ASTRAL RECORDS]

Continuing a string of label debutants is Colombian artist Leghet makes his Astral debut with "Andromeda." Led by a rumbling groove, pulsating rhythms and flurries of claps, its ethereal nature proves to be quite compelling. Dark and mysterious from the outset, it's flair for the dramatic grows as emotive pads emerge and striking effects sweep across the stereo field. Buoyant arps add further bounce to the groove, before eventually peaking across the main break as mind bending modulation spearheads a thrilling conclusion.

14. "BASANTA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ANALOG JUNGS [MANGO ALLEY]

From the foothills of the Sierra Chicas, Analog Jungs create a collaboration of epic proportions. A towering edifice to underground house where a sound garden full of hope has blossomed, "Basanta" appears. A creative playground of grooved bassline takes the initiative as subtle melodic flourishes ripple in dynamic passages.

15. "KUMA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROKAZER [UNIVACK]

Univack presents "Kuma" by the french artist Rokazer, a new exponent in progressive house, melodic house & techno music. Rokazer's style puts together elements from several styles which are masterfully developed and combined in a unique way to make emotional and magical landscapes.

