The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of September 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Next up on this month's tech house chart, 15 new releases that we are delighted to spotlight here at Magnectimag.com. Fifteen thumping tech house tunes, released by prominent labels and artists, will certainly hammer the dancefloors and rock every playlist. Check out John Summit's remix of "Whisper," "This is Life" by Nic Fanciulli and Retna and the party starter "Party Hard" by Stefano Noferini and Alan M.

1. "This Is Life" - Nic Fanciulli, Retna [Saved Records]

Saved Records welcomes RETNA to their family, who teams up with Nic Fanciulli to deliver their brand-new collaborative single, "This Is Life."

2. "Somebody To Love" - Ben Kim [REALM Records]

Italian producer Ben Kim debuts on the acclaimed REALM Records with an outstanding new remix of Jefferson Airplane's classic track "Somebody to Love."

3. "Not for Me" - Gregor Salto, Funkin Matt, Lilitha [Salto Sounds]

Gregor Salto teams up with Funkin Matt to release this fabulous club-oriented track featuring the beautiful voice of Lilitha.

4. "Whisper feat. James Yuill (John Summit Remix)" - Dennis Ferrer, James Yuill, Disciples [Defected]

Defected records bring up two red-hot remixes of Dennis Ferrer's "Whisper." The remixes were by by huge hitters of the tech-house scene: John Summit and Nasser Baker.

5. "Dale" - MUUS [Repopulate Mars]

MUUS is an emerging artist that debuts on the renowned Repopulate Mars imprint with another "topping charts" track.

6. "The Spell feat. Pablo:Rita" - Denney [Saved Records]

UK-based DJ and producer Denney makes his welcome return to Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records this month with his brand new EP, The Spell.

7. "Always Yours" - Joshwa [Sink or Swim]

London-based DJ Joshwa pleases the dancefloor with "Always Yours." A superb tech-house affair released on the Sink or Swim imprint.

8. "Everybody Funk Now" - BINGEWATCH [Hood Politics Records]

It is time to binge-listening with this groovy, funky track produced by the rising DJ and producer Bingewatch.

9. "Comin' Over" - Max Styler, DJ Susan [Sink or Swim]

Max Styler has teamed up with DJ Susan to produce another polished house music tune that will sure storm the dance radio charts.

10. "Something Fresh" - Amy Lauren, Nicole Fiallo [Techne]

Amy Lauren and Nicole Fiallo join forces to unleash "Something Fresh" via Noizu's TECHNE imprint. High-intensity, dancefloor-focused vibes from start to finish characterize this fine-tune.

11. "Party Hardy" - Stefano Noferini, Alann M [Deeperfect Shift]

Tech house master Stefano Noferini and Alann M collab to release a new EP titled Party Hardy. It is a two-track EP that comes with relentless energy, heavy drops, and gritty baselines.

12. "Get Down" - DiMO (BG), Mr.K (BG) [World Up Records]

Dimo(BG) releases another subliminal tribal tech house tune on his respected World Up Records.

13. "Breathin (Sllash & Doppe Remix) Andre Rizo [Boom Boom Room]

Sllash & Doppe flow good feelings and energy on their latest remix of Andre Rizo's "Breathin," landing on their very own Boom Boom Room Records.

14. "My Religion" - Johan Dresser [Flashmob Records]

Johan Dresser brings the Latin flavor to the latest FlashMob Records EP In the Flash Vol. 5. He crafts an excellent EP with tracks from new exciting talents from all over the world.

15. "She's So Special" - Johan S, Oliver Knight [Subtractive Recordings]

Johan S teams up with Oliver Knight to release "She's So Special" in celebration of the expressive landmark of 100 tracks released o his Subtractive Recordings label.

Listen to the whole list here: