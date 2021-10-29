Lotic Alex de Brabant

Lotic has released her new album Water. Lotic, real name J’Kerian Morgan, describes the album as a “tender meditation on love’s losses and lifeforce.” The project arrived at the end of a two-year period where she had “to be adaptable, while being dragged through the trenches.” It captures the grief and pain of personal hardship, while still exposing the beauty in the human condition.

The project diverges somewhat from her 2018 debut album Power. It is more experimental and explores new avenues for her. There are moments that feel haunting like on “Oblivious,” while other tracks have beautiful harp and guitar that flow like a small, winding stream. Her high-pitched voice helps stitch together the entire project.

Lotic explores life and love’s losses and lifeforce, bloodlines and resilience with Water. She delivers another hypnotic and bewitching project that gives us more of her as a singer and songwriter. Get your copy here via Houndstooth.