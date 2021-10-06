Bonobo Announces New Album 'Fragments' On Ninja Tune With Joji, Jamila Woods, Jordan Rakei

Bonobo's new album 'Fragments will arrive in January on Ninja Tune. The first single "Rosewood" is out now.

Bonobo Grant Spanier

After teasing new music over the past week, Bonobo has announced a new album Fragments, which will arrive early in 2022. The project has features from Jamila Woods, Joji, O’Flynn, Jordan Rakei and others, indicating there may be some slight changes afoot from past projects. The first single “Rosewood” is out now and can be streamed wherever you do that.

The album was created and mixed over the past two years, using recordings he had made of harpist Lara Somogyi, his work with arranger and string player Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, his own playing of the Fender Rhodes and more.

The possibility of an album came into focus on various solo trips out into nature. His song “Tides” with Jamila Woods helped him realize there was a project here. “I knew I had a centerpiece, I knew how it was all going to sound,” Bonobo says in a statement.

The album is designed for dancing according to Bonobo.

“I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other,” Green reflects about the sonics of the record.

Fragments will be released on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order Fragments here.

Fragments Album Tracklist

1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O’Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

Bonobo has also announced a slew of tour dates along with the album from February to May in North America, the UK and Europe.

Fragments Live Tour Dates - 2022

North America

2/18: Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN

2/19: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY

2/20: EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH

2/21: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

2/25: Great Hall, Brooklyn, NY

2/27: Royale, Boston, MA

2/28: Echostage, Washington, DC

3/02: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

3/05: Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

3/06: Mtelus, Montreal, QC

3/09: History, Toronto, ON

3/10: Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI

3/11: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

3/12: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

3/13: Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

3/15: The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

3/17: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

3/18: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

3/19: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

3/21: PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

3/22: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

3/24: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

Europe

4/20: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

4/21: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE

4/23: UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De

4/24: Palladium, Cologne, De

4/25: TonHalle, Munich, De

4/26: Xtra, Zurich, CH

4/28: Le Centquatre, Paris, FR

UK

5/03: The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

5/04: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

5/06: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

5/07: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

5/08: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

5/16: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

5/17: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

5/18: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK