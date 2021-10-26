Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Pendulum Headline Ultra Music Festival 2022 Lineup Phase 1

Ultra Music Festival Charles Kang

Ultra Music Festival has released phase 1 of their 2022 lineup with the initial headliners. Among the headliners include Carl Cox doing an exclusive, first-ever, hybrid live set, Amelie Lens, Pendulum and Tale Of Us.

It has been two straight years of cancellations because of the pandemic, but now Ultra Miami is back at Bayfront Park.

Most of the headliners are listed as exclusive to the festival. In addition to that, Gareth Emery will unveil his new album and [analog] live show, Boris Brejcha will host his FCKNG SERIOUS stage for the first time in America and Dirty Workz will curate Ultra’s first hardstyle stage. A State of Trance will host a stage again this year.

They are also promising one of “most iconic artists in electronic music history” will be the Sunday closing act. Ultra will take place March 26-28 at Bayfront Park in Miami. See the full lineup below and head to their website other details.

