City Guide: Brighton with Kudu Blue

Combining a wide melting pot of influence, from trip-hop to garage, and rock to reggae, Kudu Blue’s melody-driven dance-pop has garnered support and airtime from Huw Stephens on Radio 1, Jamz Supernova on Radio 1 Xtra, and Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, as well as securing a BBC Introducing Track of the Week in September 2019 with single, ‘Somebody To’. Since then, they've released continued to release high-quality music, with their latest EP KBVOL4 having released on October 8th. Hot off their new release Brother, they take us on an intimate tour of their home base in Brighton.

Words and photos by Kudu Blue

We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

We’re loving Shelter Hall on the seafront at the mo. Good food good booze. Noice.

Shelter Hall

Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

Brighton isn’t known for its amazing clubs. Still love a good night at the Concorde or a few other spots on the seafront.

Brunches are a weekend staple, which spots stand out to you?

We love a Flour Pot Bakery. Or the Village on elm grove.

Flour Pot Bakery

Best dirty late-night street food option?

What The Pitta for sure. Vegan kebab vibes.

What The Pitta

Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Brighton?

Always love a stop at Resident. Amazing shop.

Resident

Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

Stayed in the new forest recently, so beautiful man, and not too far.

Something everyone should do when visiting Brighton, but probably hasn’t?

Visit Moshimo and eat their vegan sushi. It slaps

Moshimo

A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city?

Any track by early Bonobo- Ketto or Flutter.

What are other great exports that come from Brighton?

Amazing music is the best thing to come from Brighton I reckon. But there are some good breweries and I love the Brighton gin.

A gift you can’t leave Brighton without taking home for friends?

Some weird shit from Snoopers Paradise.