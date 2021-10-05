Coldcut Releasing 29-Track Ambient Compilation '@0' With Julianna Barwick, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Suzanne Ciani, Laraaji & More

The compilation will include ambient & classical music with 50% of proceeds going to charity.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Suzanne Ciani Chantal Anderson (KAS), Dan Wilton (Ciani)

Coldcut has announced a new ambient and classical compilation album @0 that will arrive next month on Coldcut’s imprint Ahead Of Our Time. Among those featured include Julianna Barwick, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Suzanne Ciani, Laraaji, ANNA and Helena Hauff, while Coldcut will remix Imogen Heap for the project.

A big idea behind this project will be charity. The label/Ninja Tune will donate 50% of net receipts to three charities: CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Mind and Black Minds Matter.

With the announcement today comes the first of three double singles to be taken from the release titled EP1 that features Suzanne Ciani’s “Morning Spring” & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s “Mt Baker.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In a statement, Coldcut explains what the title @0 means.

“@0 refers to that liminal state experienced many times where my mental and emotional stability was not solid and it felt like teetering on a zero axis about to fall into depression, or more rarely, mania. I found that ambient music, by making no psychic demands, often opened some space and with its soft fascination, subtly raised the energy, helping to avoid that downward spiral and navigate slowly up and out. @0 is a balance point.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

@0 will be released on November 19 and can be pre-ordered now. EP1 is out now and can be heard below with the tracklist.

1. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Aqua (from Playing Piano for the Isolated)

2. Double Cushion - For Ignatz Karmelito

3. Julianna Barwick - Star Ray

4. ANNA - Another Dream

5. Obay Alsharani - Dream Within a Dream

6. Daniel Pemberton & FSOL - Behind the Eyes

7. NDiPA X Flex Machina feat. Sandeep Mishra - Bandra Tanpura

8. ill-esha - Sonata of Solitude

9. Specimens - Concrète Dreams

10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Mt Baker

11. Skee Mask - CG Drip

12. Helena Hauff - Thalassa

13. Rovo & System 7 - Unseen Onsen (Translucent Mix)

14. Coldcut - The Fire Burns Out

15. Sigur Rós - Rembihnútur (Liminal re-work by Paul Corley)

16. Imogen Heap - The Happy Song (Coldcut Remix)

17. Ned Scott (The Egg) - Patchwork

18. Noodreem - The Healing Light of Sound

19. Suzanne Ciani - Morning Spring

20. James Heather - And She Came Home (Strings Version)

21. Nailah Hunter - Sadko

22. David Wenngren - Pianoise

23. A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Beethoven 250

24. Steve Roach - The Drift Home

25. Laraaji - Illusion of Time

26. Yak Herder - Otaku Reverse

27. Mira Calix - danaïdes

28. FRKTL - Rhododendron Forest Rescue

29. Irresistible Force X Coldcut - Autumn Leaves Return

30. Coldcut X Mixmaster Morris - @0 Mix