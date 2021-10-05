Coldcut Releasing 29-Track Ambient Compilation '@0' With Julianna Barwick, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Suzanne Ciani, Laraaji & More

Coldcut has announced a new ambient and classical compilation album @0 that will arrive next month on Coldcut’s imprint Ahead Of Our Time. Among those featured include Julianna Barwick, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Suzanne Ciani, Laraaji, ANNA and Helena Hauff, while Coldcut will remix Imogen Heap for the project.
A big idea behind this project will be charity. The label/Ninja Tune will donate 50% of net receipts to three charities: CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Mind and Black Minds Matter.
With the announcement today comes the first of three double singles to be taken from the release titled EP1 that features Suzanne Ciani’s “Morning Spring” & Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s “Mt Baker.”
In a statement, Coldcut explains what the title @0 means.
“@0 refers to that liminal state experienced many times where my mental and emotional stability was not solid and it felt like teetering on a zero axis about to fall into depression, or more rarely, mania. I found that ambient music, by making no psychic demands, often opened some space and with its soft fascination, subtly raised the energy, helping to avoid that downward spiral and navigate slowly up and out. @0 is a balance point.”
@0 will be released on November 19 and can be pre-ordered now. EP1 is out now and can be heard below with the tracklist.
1. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Aqua (from Playing Piano for the Isolated)
2. Double Cushion - For Ignatz Karmelito
3. Julianna Barwick - Star Ray
4. ANNA - Another Dream
5. Obay Alsharani - Dream Within a Dream
6. Daniel Pemberton & FSOL - Behind the Eyes
7. NDiPA X Flex Machina feat. Sandeep Mishra - Bandra Tanpura
8. ill-esha - Sonata of Solitude
9. Specimens - Concrète Dreams
10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Mt Baker
11. Skee Mask - CG Drip
12. Helena Hauff - Thalassa
13. Rovo & System 7 - Unseen Onsen (Translucent Mix)
14. Coldcut - The Fire Burns Out
15. Sigur Rós - Rembihnútur (Liminal re-work by Paul Corley)
16. Imogen Heap - The Happy Song (Coldcut Remix)
17. Ned Scott (The Egg) - Patchwork
18. Noodreem - The Healing Light of Sound
19. Suzanne Ciani - Morning Spring
20. James Heather - And She Came Home (Strings Version)
21. Nailah Hunter - Sadko
22. David Wenngren - Pianoise
23. A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Beethoven 250
24. Steve Roach - The Drift Home
25. Laraaji - Illusion of Time
26. Yak Herder - Otaku Reverse
27. Mira Calix - danaïdes
28. FRKTL - Rhododendron Forest Rescue
29. Irresistible Force X Coldcut - Autumn Leaves Return
30. Coldcut X Mixmaster Morris - @0 Mix