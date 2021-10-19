DJs For Climate Action & Greenpeace Announce New 37-Track Charity Compilation

The compilation comes from musicians who used nature sounds from around the world captured by Greenpeace to create songs asking “What Does The Future Sound Like?”

Djs For Climate Action Greenpeace compilation Djs For Climate Action

DJs For Climate Action & Greenpeace are readying a new compilation curated by Matt Black & Nicola Cruz. The 37 track digital compilation was selected from 350 submissions and a jury made up of Nicola Cruz, BLOND:ISH, Cosmo Baker and Matt Black of Coldcut.

The compilation features the likes of Acid Pauli, Fakear, Mark Farina, in addition to other lesser-known names. The compilation is diverse sonically, spanning various electronic music genres like techno and lo-fi, plus freeform jazz and more. The artists come from Reunion Island, France, the UK, India, Japan and elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The compilation came together after DJs4CA put out a sample pack last year with field recordings gathered during years of Greenpeace expeditions and activism across the globe. The sample pack featured iceberg claps, whales singing, monsoons, birds in the Indonesian rainforest and more sounds of nature. They then opened a competition for musicians to make songs with those samples, inspired by the question “What Does The Future Sound Like?”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The record will be produced by Green Vinyl Records using a new injection molding process, which reduces emissions, is free from toxic PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) and toxic Phthalates. Proceeds from the release will be split between DJs4CA’s future projects and donated to local, frontline organizations in some of the locations the samples were recorded.

The compilation will arrive during the COP26 conference, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference starts on October 31 in Glasgow and goes until November 12. Pre-order the comp here.

Tracklist:

I

01. Alys Good - Nature Friends

02. Eat My Butterfly - Yéla Mama ft. Lass & Sibu Manaï

03. Hover Fly - Ode to Nature

04. Hemai - Dreamers

05. Michael Mcmenemy - Choke

06. ConEctor - Agua SolarPunk

07. Dazzle Drums - Hope Bay (Humpback Mix)

08. KAIROS - IS TOMORROW ANOTHER DAY

09. el.llorón - florquestra sinfônica

II

01. Mark Farina - Earth Moments

02. Samarana - Sua

03. Afterlife - Dancing Underwater

04. Entrópica - Guillo

05. Captain Planet - Thirst No More

06. LifeIsOne - Do You Actually Care_

07. AMBIOSCAPE - The Anthropocene ft. Zian Wang

08. Naama - Hold My Hand

09. AYAHUMA - Connection to Spirit

10. Lauphan - Un Latido

III

01. Acid Pauli - Ice Mizer

02. Catalina - Free Radical

03. Tatie Dee - Kalaola

04. AQUARIUS HEAVEN - THE MOMENT

05. Plage One - Acid Rain

06. S.a.t.a.n - Forest Shedder

07. Alahez & Sarti - Culture Vibration

08. Alex Wilcox - In A Dream So Far Away

IV

01. Fakear - River Wood

02. Aroop Roy - Submerged Beats

03. Dani Lewick - Floe Edge

04. Volee - I Could Show You

05. Belaria - Heartquake

06. Nouveau Monica - Transition

07. Priestess - Landscapes

08. Flip Side - Ethereal Future Now

09. Marwan Hawash - It's Gonna Burn

10. MEDIATRIX - Panthalassa