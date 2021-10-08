Zach Villafana

UNIIQU3 has released a new six-track EP Heartbeats on Local Action. The project comes with features from fellow jersey club don R3LL, Sjayy, Dai Burger and Dj K-Deuce.

The project is an exploration of what one can do with Jersey club, adding some soul, rap and more. New York rapper Dai Burger features on the finale “What Chu Waiting For?” to add bars over the smooth, autotuned record.

The bed creaks that were so overused by future bass producers in the mid-2010s are back throughout, but tracks like “Drown” apply it perfectly to the subject matter.

Though it isn’t all just striped down Jersey club beats, there are still plenty of moments to go crazy like on “Unavailable” or “Touch.” “Microdosing” adds some 90’s house piano and pads to the mix for something a little different.

Listen to the EP wherever you do that on her website.