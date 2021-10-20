Event Review: One Project Festival 2021 Brings The Best Of The Underground To LA

On October 2nd and 3rd, Insomniac transformed a block of Downtown Los Angeles into a house music utopia for Secret Project's One Project Festival. An extension of Insomniac's Factory 93 brand, the outdoor event was nestled between factories, warehouses, bridges, and graffiti laden walls in the industrial warehouse section of the Los Angeles Arts District.

The two day festival featured some of today's top performers in progressive and tech house music today. Artists such as Maceo Plex, DJ Tennis, Fjaak, and Ben Böhmer threw down epic DJ sets on the one stage festival. Secret Project was topped off with large-scale murals and live graffiti, transforming the festival into a sprawling urban music and culture oasis.

Taking place in a unique 360 dance floor environment, the architecturally advanced stage made for easy navigation. Attendees could easily jump from one part of the stage to another in only a few moments time. This gave the festival a highly intimate environment. The unique musical lineup served as the central focal point as attendees danced the night away.

One Project Festival Crowd Photography by Jane O'Connor (Insomniac)

Nina Kraviz unfortunately couldn't make it but there was still plenty of talent to make for an unforgettable two days of dancing. Saturday's lineup featured all-star female DJ/producers, Stacy Christine, Ash Lauryn and DJ Holographic. At sunset Detroit legend threw Robert Hood down an epic set with his daughter as Floorplan. The duo of Robert Hood & Lyric Hood mesmerized the audience as the sun set across the majestic Los Angeles skyline. Later in the evening the vibe shifted as attendees got to experience sets from mega-talented progressive German house artist Ben Böhmer and legendary house music DJ/producer Maceo Plex.

One Project Festival 2021 Crowd Photography by Jane O'Connor (Insomniac)

When Ben Böhmer took center stage, the audience was left awe struck. Releasing his new album Begin Again just last month on Anjunadeep, the dance floor was absolutely packed when Böhmer went on to perform. Attendees then danced the night away into a state of ecstatic reverie as Böhmer delivered his singular sound of melodic leaning house. By the time Böhmer's dreamy set was over, the audience was left enraptured and begging for more just as Maceo Plex went on.

Maceo Plex ended the first day of the festival with a legendary two hour set replete with dark, hypnotic techno rhythms and electrifying house beats. When Maceo Plex threw down The Smith's "I Am the Sun," he sent the crowd into a hypnotic trance. Day One certainly ended on a high note, a vibe that continued into day two.

One Project Festival 2021 Crowd Photography by Jane O'Connor (Insomniac)

The highlights of Day Two were definitely two killer sets from DJ Tennis as well as a singular DJ set from FJAAK. Krystal Klear created a remarkable vibe when he threw down energetic and funky, feel good house beats at sunset. FJAAK's then captivated the audience with his epic two hour dark techno set. DJ Tennis then went on to perform his own experimental electronic set, which featured a bevy of obscure, yet dynamic electronic tracks. He then returned to finish off the festival with a compelling back to back, groovy set with DJ Minx as everyone dance the night away. There was a great vibe in the air as the festival ended on Day Two, leaving the Los Angeles dance music scene hopeful for a bright future.

Since first coming into the scene strong in 2018, Secret Project has captivated an eclectic group of electronic music lovers by showcasing some of today's brightest underground music stars across urban meccas. One Project Festival represents the newest phase of Secret Project as they prepare to fully re-embark again at the top of 2022.

One Project helped reunite the Los Angeles dance music scene for an incredible weekend. From the tastefully artistic graffiti to the underground house music sounds of Berlin, the recent One Project was definitely one for the books.