Event Review: St. Vincent Delivers Dazzling Performance at The Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl St. Vincent Photography by Dustin Downing

First emerging in the music industry as part of revered indie band Polyphonic Spree, Annie Clark's career has been nothing short of stellar. Now professionally known as St. Vincent, the Tulsa, Oklahoma born singer, producer, songwriter, musician, and actress is currently touring nationwide in support of her 2021 album release, Daddy's Home. The experimental leaning indie rock album powerfully showcases her musicianship and her songwriting abilities.

Currently on her fall tour, on Friday, September 24th, St. Vincent delivered a triumphant performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Nearly every seat in the 17,000 person venue was filled as the eager crowd united to enjoy live music once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Mereba photography by Dustin Downing

The night began with a short yet unforgettable set from mega-talented R&B singer Mereba. She perfectly set the vibe for the night with her chilled out beats and ethereal vocals. Mereba knew how to perfectly work the crowd to get people dancing, snapping, and singing along to her songs. She ended her set with her sonic R&B masterpiece "Black Truck," the perfect fusion of hypnotic rhythms and smooth vocals, which got the entire crowd swaying back and forth.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Next up was beloved rock band Spoon. The eagerly enthralled audience danced, sang along, and cheered on the band on as they performed some of their all-time greatest hits including "Inside Out," "I Turn My Camera On," and "The Underdog." Best characterized by their distinct amalgamation of heavily distorted guitars, electronic influences, and melodic keyboard/synths, Spoon took the audience on a hypnotic and upbeat musical journey. Spoon's energetic and feel good set was perfectly offset with their quick, brightly flashing lights that lent their performance almost a psychedelic feel.

Spoon photography by Dustin Downing

By the time Spoon finished their set, everyone was ready for the star of the evening, St. Vincent herself. Riding the coat tails off of the release of The Nowhere Inn film and soundtrack just earlier that week, the mesmerizing performer took center stage. Donning a wig, a boa, a retro influenced dress, and yellow knee high boats, her performance lent itself a nostalgic type of feel. The colorful cityscape backdrop further helped draw the audience into her kaleidoscopic and colorful world. Supported by her incredibly talented band of musicians and trio of back up singers, St. Vincent was ready to rock the Hollywood Bowl.

St. Vincent & her band photography by Dustin Downing

Throughout her hour plus long performance, St. Vincent showcased her prodigious musical talent, dynamic showmanship, and boisterous personality. She performed familiar favorites such as "Los Ageless," "New York," and "Fast Slow Disco," as well as songs off of her early 2021 album Daddy's Home, including the title track itself.

Throughout the evening, St. Vincent showcased why she is a rare and precious gem. Not only is she a very gifted vocalist and radiant performer but moreover she is a versatile guitarist and gifted comic. At times she truly rocked the stage with her rhythm guitarist and bass played as they literally dueled each other onstage. At alternate moments she would then harmonize with her trio of backup singers, sometimes while performing short choreographed dance routines.

St Vincent & her backup singers photography by Dustin Downing

Altogether St. Vincent's performance at the Hollywood Bowl was nothing short of mesmerizing and inspirational. Carrying a highly impressive body of music and consistently packing huge music venues, St. Vincent's career is on a continuous uphill trajectory. She also regularly demonstrates that she is not afraid to take music risks. All of these factors coupled together make her one of the most ingenious and multi-talented artists in popular music today.