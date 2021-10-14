Fall Gear Guide Part 2 - Stay Warm, Energized, Hydrated, and out there this fall

Brett wears the Voormi Diversion Hoodie and headband in Nederland, Co - home of Knotted Root Brewery!

Shoulder season is unpredictable, sometimes you get summertime gladness, and others you start to feel the deep chill of winter. If you are headed for the mountains, the forest, the beach, or anywhere wild you will need to be prepared with layers that handle wind, rain, mist, and colder temps. We have put together this last list of the season to help you prepare for what might come your way this fall, from apparel to food to gear. Get out there and enjoy the last bits of nice weather!

Voormi Diversion Hoodie

Voormi Diversion Hoodie MSRP $269

Colorado's Voormi apparel is designed to contend with the toughest of situations and last season after season. The brand has developed a cult following for a good reason, their gear is comfortable, technical but casual, and can handle extremes. The Diversion Hoodie is made from their proprietary Surface Hardendend Thermal Wool which repels wind and keeps you at the perfect temperature in fluctuating temps. We tested it up in Nederland where the weather was shifting from the high 40s to low 60s during the day and that was all we needed. This hoodie is a bit more relaxed than others in the line so it's a great piece to wear from the trail to the brewery, in this case, Knotted Root - purveyor of fine sours and hazy IPAs. It will also work as the perfect second layer for when temps dip into the 20s (Fahrenheit) and below. If you are looking for a mid-layer that can manage it all, then the Diversion Hoodie is going to suit you just fine - available in a nice array of colors and made here in the USA.

Features:

SURFACE HARDENED™ Thermal Wool Technology

Relaxed Full Cover Hood

Integrated Hidden Thumbholes

Two Hand Warmer Pockets

Internal Chest Pocket with Headphone Port

Adjustable Elastic Hem with Cord Locks

Durable Water Repellent Finish (DWR)

Fabric Weight: 310 g/m2

Garment Weight: Men's L = 650.5 g (1 lb, 7 oz.)

Voormi Headband MSRP $40

It's always nice to have a headband that will double as an ear warmer if the weather dips just a bit. The Voormi headband provides a little warmth, stretchy comfort to keep away hair and sweat and is easy to stow away in your pocket. So grab this for your next adventure, just in case things get a little cold or adventurous.

Brett wears the Kora Half Zip

Kora Half Zip - Yardang Jersey - MSRP $140

You might call the designers at Kora wool masters because that's exactly what they are. They don't just dabble in merino, but they throw in Yak wool (yeah, Yak) into the mix to level up your layering game. Wool is one of our favorite fabrics for traveling or strenuous outdoor activity, it helps to wick away sweat and works in a variety of temps, plus it naturally resists odor so you can wear it without washing for a while. The first piece we ever got from them was the Stratam Hooded Jacket, which we wore just about everywhere from the plane to the mountains, it is the perfect sweatshirt for just about everything and a great layering piece under a shell for snowboarding/skiing, etc. The Yardang Jersey is perfect over a t-shirt in sweater weather and is warm enough to even replace your sweater. Kora's proprietary Hima-Layer fabric (70% fine merino and 30% premium Yak wool) is the perfect layer for those that don't want bulk but seek performance,

Colors: Lake Blue and Copper Orange.

Fabric weight: 240gsm, 70% superfine merino and 30% premium yak wool

Features:

- Longer sleeve length for comfortable layering

- Signature flag tape on the left cuff

- Internal graphic only care instructions to reduce bulk in the neck

- External embroidery logo

- Natural anti-odour

Brett wears Jack Wolfskin Hybrid Jacket in blue

Jack Wolfskin Hybrid Jacket MSRP $199

Ahhh, hybrids, we just love them. When the weather is more indecisive than your Uncle Larry at a restaurant, you need something that is up for the task and flexible. Jack Wolfskin delivers with this shoulder season masterpiece that provides warmth, wind proofing and incredible stretch for your more intense outdoor activities. We took it out on a few hikes up in Boulder / Nederland area just as a storm was coming in and the temps were dropping. The wind bounced off, the RDS-certified down fill kept us warm and the sleeves provided a full range of movement that bikers, runners, and spring skiers would appreciate. We would consider this a three season jacket here in Colorado, so a great piece to have in your gear quiver and one that you will use quite often. The jacket is also water repellent, so if you get into any sleet or light rain, you have some time to find cover.

The JWP Hybrid is also a part of the PACK AND GO collection, meaning that is styled perfectly for casual adventures in the city as well as the forrest, and packs down into its own stuff pouch to easily slip into your pack, ready for action.

Ibex Indie Hoodie Mens & Womens MSRP $160

Ibex has Merino on lock, it's what they do, and they do it well. If you read our Travel & Camping section regularly, you will constantly find us gushing about this fabric (weird, maybe, but it's that good). The Indie Hoodie is designed for layering and moving with you through shoulder season into winter and back into spring. It features a scuba hood that is thin enough to fit under a helmet on those extra cold days, a quarter zip to cool you off quickly, and flatlock stitching that feels amazing against your skin and eliminates irritation and chafing. Merino will keep the odor at bay, help regulate your body temperature, and is quite a resilient natural fiber overall. If you are doing cold-weather hikes, camping, festivals, snowboarding, or anything that needs layering - these super lightweight hoodies will do the trick.

Features

No Tags for Maximum Comfort

Raglan Seams for Optimal Movement

Minimalist Zipper Placket for Extra Breathability

Thumb Holes for Layering

Slim-fit Hood That Stays Up During Activity

Fabric Origin: Australia

Sierra Designs Whitney Hoodie Womens MSRP $199

Sierra Designs get everything right with this jacket, from the cut to the warmth, to the compactibility of the garment. For the garment's weight, it's hard to believe it will keep you so warm but will fold up to the size of a Nerf football and easily squish into your backpack. The secret is the 800 fill DriDown, which is natural down with a polymer that keeps it dry, puffier, and quick drying should you get into any surprise precipitation. The cut is form-fitting with just enough room for comfort and ease of movement, allowing it to move from the trail to the restaurant. A bungee drawstring keeps it fitted at the waist, two hand pockets for quick hand warming or stashing small items, and a beefy hood in case the weather gets extra nasty.

Features:

800 Fill DriDown™

Two Zippered Hand Pockets

Insulated Yoke with Zippered Chest Pocket

Stows into zippered pocket

Overstuffed hood and high collar increases comfort

Bungee drawstring adjustable cinch with cord lock

Elastic Cuffs

Materials

Shell: 30D Shadow Rip Polyester

Lining: Nylon

Swiftwick Pursuit Six Hike MSRP $21.99

Socks are something most people don't think about, but when you are putting the miles on your tootsies, they can make a big difference. Swiftwick has just introduced their latest hiking sock, and it's worth every penny. We slipped them on and paired them up with our adidas Terrex hiking sneakers. We did about five easy miles and immediately noticed the comfort factor versus traditional cotton socks, especially on the moisture and temp control. Ths six weight is suitable for fall hikes and slim enough to fit into hiking shoes or runners quite easily, and will transition nicely into the cooler temps. The socks themselves stayed fresh enough to easily wear for two to three days straight with an outside air dry, which is clutch if you go for a backpacking trip and need to go light. The Pursuit Hike is also available in other thicknesses, depending on your needs and the season.

Features:

Natural Merino wool combines with Olefin fiber for maximum moisture control, keeping your feet drier than any sock in its class, comfortable and blister-free.

Year-round temperature control keeps you warm in winter and cool in summer.

Multiple cushion options allow you to choose the best fit for your gear and adventure.

63% Merino wool / 18% Nylon / 15% Olefin / 4% Spandex

Sierra Designs 2 Person Air Bed MSRP $59.95

Whether you are looking for more room for yourself or some cozy time with your significant other, the Sierra Designs 2 Person Airbed is the key to happiness. It's roughly the size of a queen bed, has a built-in pillow, and comes with a pump that runs on 4 D batteries to make things easier at your camp, errr glamp, site. For an airbed priced under a hundred bucks, this is a pretty solid option for car campers, weekend warriors, festival campers, etc., and will probably fit in the back of bigger SUVs or pickups. The mattress folds up into the size of a soccer ball, is easy to set up and deflate, and won't take up much space in your bag considering its full size.

Features:

PVC and Phthalate-free bed

Built-in integrated pillow

Free-flowing 2-part Boston Valve

Includes oversized storage bag

Abrasion and puncture-resistant

Fits standard queen size sheets

TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) coated stretch-resistant material maintains firmness

Crack Resistant 10F-105F

Battery Operated Pump included (4 D-batteries not included)

Fabric: TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)

Dimensions (L x W x H): 77.9" x 55.9" x 7"/10.2" at pillow

Summit Polarized Running Sunglasses MSRP $50

Having a pair of running shades is critical, especially a polarized pair, light, comfortable, and won't slip off your schnoz. The new Nathan Running Sunglasses tackle all of this at a price that is hard to beat and a style that will easily transition to the beach, boat, campsite, festival, etc. With premium TR90 frames, 100% UV protection, and polycarbonate lenses for quality and clarity, you just can't go wrong. And if you run into a tree, trip on a rock, leave them at Starbucks, you won't have to stress too hard.

Features:

TR90 Frames

Lightweight and impact-resistant; resilient to damage

Temperature resistant; withstands high and low temperatures

Feather-light overall soft-feel Grip-Coat

Rubber grips sit flush with the frame at the nose pads and temple ends

Prescription Ready (RX lenses compatible)

Polycarbonate Polarized Lenses

100% UV Protection

Meets ANSI and FDA impact standards

Width: Medium

Comes with drawstring storage pouch

Candle Lantern and Weatherproof Matches

UCO - Camping Gear - Lantern, Foldable Stove, Waterproof Matches and Lightable Tinder

UCO Gear is for those campers that love a little bit of old school in their kit, gear that's been around for decades but still works great and makes being in the great outdoors a little easier, or harder depending on how you look at it. We got ahold of their classic candle lantern, flat-pack grill, and fire starter kits, including weatherproof matches and hybrids that are part match, part fuel. Zombie Apocalypse, no problem, these basic essentials should be in every campers kit or survival bunker.

Classic Series Original Candle Lantern (MSRP $21.99)

This little guy is about as old school as you can get, a collapsing candle lantern that will always be ready, no charging required. While it might not be for everyone, there is something to be said for keeping it simple and worry-free. It comes with a candle that is good for about nine hours worth of light, and replacement candles are cheap, so if you are looking for some firelight on your next adventure into the woods, grab this. The candle is pushed up as it burns via a spring-loaded tube, and you can see how much candle is left from the side viewing slot. It's also great for those who live in areas where there might be power outages or are prone to natural disasters.

The Mini Flatpack Portable Grill + Fire Pit (MSRP 39.99)

Cooking outside is one of the reasons we love camping; there is just nothing like something cooked on a little grill. The UCO Mini Flatpack is the perfect portable solution for smaller campsites with 2-4 people. It's made from stainless steel, so it's durable, easy to maintain, and light enough to port around with you, but not something you would take on a full-blown backpacking trip. The sides provide windproofing, the stable base allows you to set it up quickly, and it doubles as a fire pit. This is an essential piece of gear that is inexpensive, dual-purpose, and will last you for a long time. So if you like cooking with natural fuels - grab this.

Stormproof Match Kit + 25 matches (MSRP $8.49)

Having good weatherproof matches in your bag is a lifesaver, especially in challenging conditions when the weather is damp or windy. The UCO Stormproof Match will burn for six minutes, comes with a floating waterproof case that holds up to 40 matches, and will even relight if they have been submerged in water. Let's put it this way when we go camping, the person who lights the fire gets the first crack at whiskey and the beer cooler - people always love the campfire starter.

Sweetfire Lightable Tinder (MSRP From 10.99)

Now, this is our favorite thing in our fire starting kit; the Sweetfire fuses the match with the tinder for almost guaranteed success. If you can't get a fire started with this, you should not be in the woods or allowed on the camping trip. Just strike one up, put it under some kindling, and stack it on as the fire begins to take. The Sweetfire gives you between 7-15 minutes of burn, which will help when conditions are not optimal. Never worry about getting the fire going again.

Kryptolok Folding 610 S Folding Lock by Kryptonite MSRP $119

Fall is an excellent time for cruising around on your bike, hitting breweries, and just enjoying the cooler weather (and Pumpkin Beer). Kryptonite has come up with the perfect casual lock that can mount to your cruiser, fixie, ebike, or mountain bike and offer significant protection against amateur thieves. The Kryptolok folds up nicely, is easy to deploy, and is light enough not to make much of a difference on your ride around town. Best of all, you get a little peace of mind while you dip into the brewery for a pint or two. This lock will not stop professionals, barely any lock will, but it will be a good deterrent and good enough for less expensive bikes.

Features:

5MM HARDENED STEEL LINKS for moderate security lock ups

for moderate security lock ups Durable RUBBER COATING on steel links protects the bike frame

on steel links protects the bike frame Includes NEW CLICK TIGHT TRANSPORT BRACKET

Includes 2 KEYS

Key Safe Program

Eligible for the Anti-theft Protection Offer

Product dimensions: Length 100cm

Product weight: 2.65 lbs

Beau Industries Parenting Pack R1 MSRP $129

If you are a parent or on your way to becoming one, one of the first pieces of gear that you will need is a bag to carry all your stuff in. We are big believers in taking your kiddo with you whenever you can, and the Parenting Pack R1 is the perfect bag for on-the-go parents who need a good all-purpose pack that can hold it all. The R1 is cool-looking (or at least unassuming), comfortable on longer stints, and doesn't become irrelevant after your child gets older. The bag features 24L of capacity, sturdy hardware, three compartments (even one for your laptop). So once your child is on autopilot, you have a great everyday carry bag that you can use and not another piece of gear for the giveaway pile.

The bag is built from 100% recycled fabric and overall built to take a beating, and believe us, you will use this bag every day, so it needs to be tough. There are two insulated accessory pouches, three pockets in the main compartment, a soft phone pocket, and a nine-pocket organizer compartment. Too many pockets, NEVER.

The pack has nicely padded straps and a back panel with good airflow and comes with a changing pad with a mesh pocket to hold wipes, diapers, a flask (kidding, kinda). Being able to rip out a changing pad, grab a diaper and get it done is clutch. The insulated pouches are also super handy for porting food, and can be slipped into the water bottle pockets on the side for quick access.

This bag does lean more to the masculine side, but we wouldn't go so far as to call it a Dad Bag, but some women might not want a techy-looking backpack - so it will probably end up on Dad's back. Yeah, maybe it is a Dad Bag - but we will let you decide.

The R1 is a well thought out bag for parents that evolves with you and your child and has all the critical accessories integrated, and as far as bags go this is probably one the best ones we have seen for active parents that want to put everything in one place, carry it comfortably and have it fairly easy to access.

Pro Tip - When you start using the bag as a couple or even solo, remember always to put your stuff in the same spot and keep essentials at the top and easy to access - otherwise, you will be digging, frustrated, and maybe muttering expletives to yourself.

High Camp's Highball Shaker MSRP $79.99

When we got our hands on the High Camp Firelite Flask with two tumblers, our camping trips were changed forever. Now we could port 750ml of fine whiskey, rum, or tequila up to the mountains with ease, style, and two glasses. So we were ecstatic to learn about the new Highball Shaker that can be used to shake up high altitude cocktails and double as an insulated thermos for your beer or freshly shaken cocktail (Old Fashioneds are a good choice). If you don't feel like spirits, don't you worry fella, you can pour your IPA in there too and keep it plenty cold for your journey around the campsite, to the ridge, or sitting by the campfire. The Highball Shaker looks equally at home on your bartop, so this is really the only shaker you will ever need. It looks great, we love the copper because it matches our eyes, and our Firelite Flask. This leak-proof, indestructible, mason-style tumbler is the perfect fall accessory, or maybe if you are thinking holiday gifts - that's a winner too.

Deckers Lab - KO-Z BA DA DA flip flop MSRP $45

So why are flip flops in a fall gear guide, brah? Well, these are flops that can double as house slippers or be used inside your cozy tent to help revive your feet after a long hike. Some of you might only want to use them somewhere no one can see you - we'll explain.

Deckers Lab has delivered another mutant that is big on comfort but falls a little into the suspect category regarding aesthetics. The BA DA DA reminds us of an old-school Japanese sandal (geta) when you are wearing them. The foam cushion system creates quite a bit of thickness that makes you an inch or so taller, and the flop itself is just more significant, so it's suitable to size down one notch.

Once you slide these things on, you will immediately notice the lush shock-absorbing cushion and unique feel you get in your stride. They are probably one of the most comfortable flops we have ever put on our feet, and if you are prone to wearing sandals all summer, these could be a game-changer. If you can get past the chunky, funky look of these things, you will be in flop paradise.

Instabrew (Instant coffee and tea)

The thought of instant coffee used to make us recoil in a fit of rage. How dare you present such swill at our campsite! However, Instabrew is not your grandfather's Sanka, and we were pretty impressed with the overall quality of these cubes and just how easy we could whip up a cup of coffee/tea on the go. Great for camping, lazy roommates, road trips, and anywhere you need a cuppa on the go. With amazing flavors, like Hazelnut, Caramel and French Vanilla with standard roasts as well. You will probably end up drinking two cups to get your full caffeine intake.

For those of you that are more into tea, you will also be pleasantly surprised with the flavors and texture of the tea; it's hard to believe it's not from a traditional teabag. Think Peach, Mixed Berry, Citrus, types of flavors.

Mantra Labs Hydrate Formula

We won't make any hydrate jokes this time, ok! However, if you want to feel better, perform better, be more alert and keep your energy up - keeping yourself topped off is an absolute must. We tried this product for a straight two weeks in a couple of different scenarios, post-workout and morning pick up, along with a cup of coffee. We had the best results starting our day with it as it helped replace anything we had lost nutrients-wise from the day prior, and we stick to 8-10 glasses of water a day regimen around here. The sugar-free combo of 1200+ mg of 6 electrolytes had a noticeable effect as we started our morning workout, giving us more stamina and feeling better overall when we finished. Highly recommended for daily use if you are super active, and yes, we may sound like your mother but DRINK MORE WATER, you will feel better guaranteed.

Features:

Benefits: Hydration for Strength, Energy, Focus*

1,200+ mg of 6 broad spectrum electrolytes hydrates better.

Makes every sip of water taste great and work harder

Each serving contains 100% RDA of Vitamin C and B12

Prebiotic fiber supports a healthy gut, glucose levels and digestion

Science-backed, synergistic formulation

Simple to use and perfectly dosed

0 sugar

Organically sweetened

Delicious natural flavors

Kates Real Food Bars

Kate was a ski bum in Jackson Hole, and she developed the perfect high-energy snack for skiers looking for healthy sustained performance. Kate quit her day job and went all-in on her bars, and now she is making some of the best snack bars we have ever tasted. Their focus on clean ingredients like organic oats to organic chocolate means you are getting some of the best-sourced ingredients around. There is nothing in these bars that are artificial, no chemicals, just whole foods and love. With an assortment of amazing flavors, you are going to be hard-pressed to find one you don't like. Our samples were gone within a week and worked incredibly well on longer bike rides, hikes, and camping snacks. Take our word for it; once you try these, you will never go back - she should probably offer a subscription at this point. Excellent work Kate, you nailed it!