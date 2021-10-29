5 Acts You Won't Want to Miss at Outside Lands this Weekend

Arguably one of the United States' greatest music festivals, Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate park this weekend for the first time in over two years. Dawning an all-star eclectic musical lineup, the roster includes headliners such as Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Since 2008 Outside Lands has firmly established itself as a premier place to discover new musical talent, and this year's lineup is no exception. Read on for a preview of some of this year's musical gems. The Sutro Stage and Soma Tents are great places to discover new talent at Outside Lands 2021.

Remi Wolf puts her colorful personality & music on full display Photograph by Sophie Hur

1. Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf is a good reason to arrive at Outside Lands early tomorrow. Popping off her set at 2:40PM in the afternoon. The young Los Angeles based artist is best known for her colorful personality and singular style of pop that playfully intertwines experimental electronica, disco, funk, left-field, and lo-fi bedroom pop. Releasing a steady stream of tracks for the last two years, Remi made a splash on her ultra vibrant debut EP You're a Dog. She then made her major-label debut with 2020's I'm Allergic to Dogs! A 2014 American Idol contestant, Remi's soulful voice and unique persona help her carve her own lane. Her most recent album Juno was released two weeks ago.

DRAMA (the duo) Photography by Zoe Rain

2. DRAMA

This year, Chicago based duo DRAMA, consisting of producer Na'el Shehade and vocalist/songwriter Via Rosa (Lluvia Rosa Vela), will make their Outside Lands debut. Performing two sets, one with Melissa King on the Gastromagic Stage at 2:10pm and another extended on the Sutro Stage at 5:20pm, come prepared to dance. Na'el Shehade's beats perfectly skate the line between R&B and dance. As a duo, their music effortlessly fuses pop, hip-hop, jazz, bossa nova, and electronic genres. Accented by Via Rosa's soulful and smooth vocals, DRAMA is sure to leave fans in a state of hypnotic reverie as they dance the day and sunset away.

3. Cloonee

Cloonee Eddy Highton

Saturday afternoon and night is a great time for dancing at Outside Lands. Adding to the killer Saturday dance music lineup is house music DJ and producer Cloonee, real name Dave Bissett. Quickly earning support from industry-leading labels such as Big Beat and top tastemakers since making his debut in 2017, Cloonee has made his mark on the electronic music industry. Consistently charting on Beatport's Top Ten, Bissett continues to impress with each subsequent release. Be sure not to miss his set 90 minute set at 5:15pm in the Soma Tent on Saturday evening as he opens up for Walker & Royce.

4. Goth Babe

Goth Babe is a great reason to get to Outside Lands early on Sunday. The talented young artist, real name Griffin Washburn, is best known for his unconventional lifestyle and unique musical sound. Often living in his Ford F-250 with his dog Sadie, Washburn's music is often described as "raw," "surf," and "garage." Prior to the pandemic, he wrote, recorded, and produced his own tracks in his truck and attached camper as he travels throughout the United States performing live. Teaming up with Louis the Child on the 2021 single "Encinitas," his live performance has been described as riveting and authentic.

5. mxmtoon

Bay Area solo artist mxmtoon (Maia) is the true definition of a DIY artist. The ukulele player and vocalist self-released her debut EP Plum Blossom after recording it on a laptop in her parents' guest bedroom. The EP went on to garner more than 100 million streams. A masterful songwriter, mxmtoon's honest lyrics provide listeners with a powerful look into her everyday life. mxmtoon will help kick off the Sunday lineup of Outside Lands with her 4:25pm set on the Sutro Stage.

For more information and details head over to the official Outside Lands website. Outside Lands kicks off today, October 29 and runs until Sunday, October 31 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.