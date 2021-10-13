Fluxion Announces New Album Parallel Moves

Parallel Moves by Fluxion

Fluxion continues to carve his own musical path, taking us all together on a personal journey in his inner world, moods, and moments, showcasing the importance of being influenced by none other than real-life moments, people, expectations, joy, dreams, and disappointments. Expressing what comes from the inside, instead of the outside. Creating a more intimate work is at the main focus of the artist since his previous album Perspectives that came out in May 2020.

Fluxion

Artistic development happens from within, not from repeating formulas of the past, but embracing and mixing life events, alongside different styles of music culture, and creating personal stories, outside of trends, that’s what keeps the music interesting.

On ‚Parallel Moves‘ Fluxion flows through various emotional states, and through blending of styles and expanding the borders of them, he manages to create variety listening to the album, something essential on an LP. But even with the variety, the music bears the Fluxion sound aesthetic making it an enjoyable listening experience, that requires more listening.

