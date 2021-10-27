Jessy Lanza Announces DJ-Kicks Compilation, Shares Song With Loraine James

Jessy Lanza is next up in the DJ-Kicks mix series, which will drop next month.

Jessy Lanza is next up in the DJ-Kicks mix series. To preview the 26-track mix, she shares a new single and video for “Seven 55” with labelmate Loraine James.

“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit. I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view," says Lanza about the song and video. "I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston [H Case, the director] captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

Jessy Lanza’s DJ-Kicks will be released on November 19. At that point, she will be on tour across the US with Caribou, which you can check out dates here. Pre-order your copy of the DJ-Kicks comp here.

Tracklist:

1. Jessy Lanza - Guess What

2. Jessy Lanza - Seven 55 featuring Loraine James

3. Jessy Lanza - Wet x3 featuring Taraval

4. DJ Spookie - Twilite

5. Michael J. Blood - Lip Biter

6. Mr Ho + Mogwaa - Bail - E

7. Crystal - Jungli - la [Joe Howe Club Mix]

8. Masarima - Freak Lke U [Club Mix]

9. Golden Donna - Foaming

10. Mafia Boyz - Teaspoon La Qoh

11. Markus Mann - I’m Losing

12. Jim C. Nedd - Maleka

13. Maarten Van Der Vleuten - Nightshift

14. Secret Werewolf - Yage

15. Grain - Untitled B2

16. Gant - Man - Distorted Sensory [Loefah’s Southside Rmx]

17. G3 - Drum 2 [Peanut]

18. Lolina - A Path of Weeds and Flowers

19. DJ Nehpets - Na Na Na

20. Oyubi - 140yaku

21. DJ Swisha - If the Shoe Fits

22. Jessy Lanza - Heaving featuring Taraval

23. TAH - Beat It Up Like

24. Kanyon - IDFWS

25. EOD - Anubis

26. The Raining Heart - Raining Heart