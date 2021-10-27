LANDR Announces All-Access Pass For Mastering, Distribution & Collaboration In One Subscription

The all-access pass will cost $9.99 for the first six months and then $14.99 after.

AI mastering, distribution and collaboration service LANDR has launched a new pricing tier called the All-Access Pass, which allows users to get all of the services from LANDR in one.

The All-Access Pass costs $9.99 per month for the first six months and then is ups to $14.99 afterwards. It includes three .wav masters per month, access to samples with 20 credits per month, unlimited distribution and access to their music collaboration software.

Unused credits from each month roll over to the next so you don’t feel like you have to use them each month. Head to their website to sign up if you want or change your current subscription.