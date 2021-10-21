Lane 8 Announces New Album 'Reviver,' Title Track Out Now

Lane 8 Reviver cover art This Never Happened

Lane 8 has announced a new album, Reviver, which will arrive in January of 2022. He announced the news on social media, sharing a note about the process. He says this album was about trying to “reinvent himself as a producer” and to “avoid repeating himself.”

Reviver will feature the likes of Solomon Grey, Arctic Lake and Channy Leaneagh who are each on two songs apiece. Lane 8 says this will be his “most dancefloor focused album yet.”

Reviver will be released almost two years after Brightest Lights. The LP arrives on January 22, 2022. The first single, the title track, is out now. Pre-order the album now.

Tracklist:

1. Survive feat. Channy Leaneagh

2. Reviver

3. All I Want feat. Arctic Lake

4. Watermelon Wormhole

5. Together feat. Solomon Grey

6. Red Lights

7. Nuclear Lethargy

8. What Have You Done To Me? feat. Arctic Lake

9. Trampoline Counting Stars

10. Automatic feat. Solomon Grey

11. Closer

12. I’ll Wait feat. Channy Leaneagh