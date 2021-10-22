Publish date:
Lights Out Premiere: CASKO - Mother Tongues And Father Throats [Leyla Records]
Primal hypnotic rolling techno
Today, Lights Out brings you a brand new premiere from Chafik Chennouf, with his first EP for the Leyla Records imprint under the CASKO moniker.
A heavy-hitting and club-ready offering, Chafik’s clear love for primal dance music is immediately apparent the moment you press play on Mother Tongues And Father Throats, with raw and hypnotic rolling rhythms.
Track: Mother Tongues And Father Throats
Artist: CASKO
Label: Leyla
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: