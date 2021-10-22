October 22, 2021
Lights Out Premiere: CASKO - Mother Tongues And Father Throats [Leyla Records]

Primal hypnotic rolling techno
Today, Lights Out brings you a brand new premiere from Chafik Chennouf, with his first EP for the Leyla Records imprint under the CASKO moniker.

A heavy-hitting and club-ready offering, Chafik’s clear love for primal dance music is immediately apparent the moment you press play on Mother Tongues And Father Throats, with raw and hypnotic rolling rhythms.

Track: Mother Tongues And Father Throats

Artist: CASKO

Label: Leyla

Format: Vinyl + Digital

