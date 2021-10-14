Publish date:
Lights Out Premiere: Planetary Assault Systems - Give In [Token]
The master returns
Today, Lights Out is honored to premiere a track from techno legend Planetary Assault Systems. Taken from his forthcoming album, Sky Scraping, Give In is a pure head down, no-nonsense dance floor weapon. The pounding kick and trippy yet relentless synths send you into another dimension the moment you press play. Give In will be available on October 15th via Token Records.
Track: Give In
Artist: Planetary Assault Systems
Label: Token
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 10-15-2021