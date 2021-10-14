October 14, 2021
Publish date:

Lights Out Premiere: Planetary Assault Systems - Give In [Token]

The master returns
Planetary Assault Systems - Sky Scraping [Token]

Today, Lights Out is honored to premiere a track from techno legend Planetary Assault Systems. Taken from his forthcoming album, Sky Scraping, Give In is a pure head down, no-nonsense dance floor weapon. The pounding kick and trippy yet relentless synths send you into another dimension the moment you press play. Give In will be available on October 15th via Token Records

Track: Give In

Artist: Planetary Assault Systems

Label: Token

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 10-15-2021

