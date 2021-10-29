Loupedeck Has Just Releases The New 5.0 version With New User Interface, Plug-ins, and Features

Attention Photographers, Editors and Livestreamers - If you are not hip to Loupedeck controllers, it's time to take a look

We are big fans of Loupedeck controllers we use the CT and Live for a variety of tasks including photo editing, video editing, and getting a better handle on our live streams.

Check out our Reviews

Loupedeck CT

Loupedeck Live

More about 5.0

Loupedeck, the creator of custom consoles designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive, today released version 5.0 of the Loupedeck Software, which includes a new graphical user interface (GUI), designed to create a more seamless plug and play experience for new users while maintaining all of the core functions Loupedeck users have come to know and love. The update also boasts a new native integration for vMix, plug-in for Ecamm, and an upgrade to Capture One’s MacOS integration.

At the center of the new software, available for CT and Live users, are updated visuals that allow users to customize the device and assign actions more intuitively and without having to having to navigate through the detailed page view. The action panel has been shifted and navigation panel removed for a further streamlined look. Additional changes include:

A redesigned general user interface with more intuitive control over the customization process

Easier navigation of assigned workspaces and pages, now changeable through the UI or on the device itself through a synced interface

New status notifications that inform users if an application is not connected or set up properly

Easier personal account linking to plugins that require authentication

Optimizations for all plugins

The new software also introduces a Simplified Profile, which is available alongside the normal profiles. The Simplified Profile, designed with live streamers in mind, who may not need extended functionality, eliminates workspaces and centralizes actions, rather than tying them to a specific application. Users can easily access all available plug-ins and actions from the updated Action Panel on the right, which now offers icons for each plug-in and a filtering tab to let users easily search for their favorite actions. Fixed pages are accessed using the touchscreen or the eight round buttons found below touchscreen, and users can assign their own actions to the touch buttons directly from the Action Panel. Both normal and simplified profiles can be created from the UI menu from the dropdown profile menu.

Loupedeck’s new software adds additional functionality and compatibility with a host of applications, including an upgrade to the current integration for Capture One for MacOS. which makes workflow more responsive and adds new functionality in this popular program for photo editors. The new native integrations for vMix (Windows) and plug-in for Ecamm (MacOS) and allow content creators across both major platforms to enhance their livestreams and take greater control of their creative projects. Finally, an updated plug-in ensures compatibility for the latest version of Lightroom Classic that recently debuted at Adobe MAX to ensure compatibility with the new Masking engine.

To help further expand the capabilities of the consoles, Loupedeck has also recently updated its SDK for developers. The updated SDK will enable the development of additional plug-ins for the Loupedeck software by third parties, allowing customers to use their consoles for a continually increasing number of applications. The developers currently working with the updated SDK include: Microsoft, Voicemod, Bird Dog, Touchcast, New Blue, Universe and Streamsoar.

“Amid the exploding popularity of content creation, we are pleased to offer software 5.0, which helps creators of all levels take control of their favorite programs,” said Mikko Kesti, Founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “Entry-level users now have the ability to easily access powerful actions from one centralized location right out of the box, while features like easier navigation of assigned workspaces further enhance the editing and livestreaming experience for more advanced users. With this major software release, Loupedeck has greatly shortened the path to creating professional content for all users.” Software update 5.0 is now available for download on the Loupedeck website.

For more information, please visit www.loupedeck.com.