Magnetic Mix 164: Lithe

Lithe Brodie Charters

Lithe is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The Australian-based artist delves into high-energy, kinetic club music that spans jungle, breaks, trap, techno and grime, all designed for movement. He is releasing a new EP, Not A Pessimist, tomorrow, which includes a remix from Hedchef. The EP goes deeper and darker with some hard-hitting percussion, techno and bass. The EP can be pre-ordered across digital services here, but you can check it below on Bandcamp.

Lithe channels that heavy sound into this Magnetic Mix that spans jungle, grime, hip-hop, trap, breaks. There is a lot of color and movement in this mix, with plenty of moments of pure hectic madness.

“Whenever I put together a mix it’s usually a combination of tracks that I’ve been itching to play out and brand new stuff that I’ve only come across that week,” explains Lithe.

“No different here, with some fast favorites from +1 (now Plus One), E-Talking, Ayesha, Coe, Diessa & Sobolik, Nate Swan, Mafou, Two Shell, and more. All really dubby, colorful tunes, but still forward facing and hectic. I’ve been on a path to try and bring some more color and melody to my own music, and all of these artists were influential in some way or another when I was writing Not A Pessimist.”

Tracklist:

1. Delay Grounds - I’d Like To See You Try

2. Coe - Radial

3. Two Shell - Over U

4. Ayesha - Dark Matter

5. Nate Swan - FTA

6. Hypna - Beam Reflector (Phrixus Remix)

7. Diessa - Fuck Me (Sobolik Remix)

8. E-Talking - Hi-Res

9. Mafou - Vodou

10. Lithe - Dub Drum

11. Jennifer Walton - Flash On (w/ BFTT)

12. Plus One - Bleeker Street Dub

13. Ramses - Distant Drums

14. Otik - Switchways

15. Plus One - Spectator