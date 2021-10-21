Magnetic Mix 166: Lindsey Herbert x Selective Response Live In Los Angeles

Lindsey Herbert and Selective Response

Magnetic brings you an exclusive recording from two of LA's hottest up-and-coming techno talents, Lindsey Herbert and Selective Response. Recorded live at Singularity on September 9th in downtown LA, the pair effortlessly weave in and out of trippy and hammering techno. Unfortunately, the recording got cut off just short of their full two hours, but the mix still highlights the perfect amalgamation of each of their respective styles.

Lindsey Herbert: Soundcloud | Instagram | Spotify

Selective Response: Soundcloud | Instagram | Spotify