Magnetic Mix 167: Kraak & Smaak

Dutch funk and house trio Kraak & Smaak prep for a live North American tour with a new Magnetic Mix, blending genres they love to play out as K&S, such as nu disco, deep-house and the more indie-electronic.

Kraak & Smaak Michel Mees

Next up in our Magnetic Mix series is Kraak & Smaak. The funky Dutch trio has been for years one of the most consistent disco and house production teams with a slew of remixes, singles and albums under their name. Nearly two decades into their career, they continue putting out new music like it is year one. They have released six albums to date, the most recent being 2019’s Pleasure Centre, while also doing remixes for the likes of Junkie XL, Maxwell, Moby and others. They are embarking on a live tour of North America in November and December that will kick off is LA on November 18 and hit cities like Denver, Montreal, Austin and Brooklyn.

They bring that live funk and house ethos to this mix, adding songs from various genres they love, while keeping it funky.

“We made this mix trying to showcase the various styles of music we love to play out as K&S, such as nu disco, deep-house and the more indie-electronic related stuff, plus a few upcoming Boogie Angst releases – our own label – of which we felt as a good match,” explains Kraak & Smaak to Magnetic.

“We always try to do the funky stuff, whatever the style, but aren’t afraid to throw in the odd grittier, rougher track. We hope that all of these things are reflected in this particular mix and of course yearning to play all these mighty fine tunes live to a crowd far more often than we are able to at the moment due to the pandemic!"

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Georges – Back To FM (Boogie Angst)

2. LUXXURY – Just like It Was Before (Feat. Jill Lamoureux) (Art of Tones Remix) (Boogie Angst)

3. Lego & Brian Boncher – Keep Pretending (Original Mix) (Poontin Muzik)

4. Sam Ruffillo – Perfetta Cosi (Toy Tonics)

5. Art of Tones - All Night Long (Extended Mix) (PALP)

6. Till von Sein - Booty Angel Feat. Kid Enigma (SUOL)

7. Recut - Groove A Thon (Recit Re-edit) (Recut Music)

8. Pitto – Bumper (Original Mix) (DIYNAMIC)

9. Soul of Hex – Say It Again (Delusions of Grandeur)

10. Masarima – Freak Like U (Club Mix) (Clone Royal Oak)

11. Super Paolo - In Your Tine (Disco Milk Records)

12. Fish Go Deep – Off Script (Felipe Gordon Rework) (Local Talk)

13. Jimpster & Matt Masters - Dub Come Down (Freerange Records)

14. Black Hawks of Panama – Groove Your Body (Sprechen)