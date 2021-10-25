Native Instruments Celebrating 25 Years With Limited Edition Grey & Violet Hardware & Free Play Series Instrument

Native Instruments 25 Year Hardware Native Instruments

Native Instruments is celebrating its 25th anniversary with limited-edition hardware and new free instrument. It is releasing a limited run of Ultraviolet and Vapor Gray KOMPLETE, MASCHINE and TRAKTOR hardware. They are also releasing for free, the Play Series instrument TWENTY FIVE.

The TWENTY FIVE is a new, free instrument for KONTAKT 6 and the free KONTAKT 6 PLAYER. To help push the new instrument, which allows users to create sounds with classic presets from 37 NI devices, Native Instruments is also holding a global producer challenge on its metapop platform, inviting artists to make a track with TWENTY FIVE. A range of NI prizes are up for grabs, with winning entries receiving limited-edition hardware alongside KOMPLETE 13 packages. The competition runs from October 25 to December 31.

TWENTY FIVE is available until December 31 as a free download. It runs in KONTAKT 6, or the free KONTAKT 6 PLAYER.

The hardware being sold for the 25 year anniversary aren’t necessarily different on the inside, but the outside looks fresh for those who want an update or never got one. You can buy the hardware on the NI 25-year website.

