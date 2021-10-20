New Nightclub, Nebula, Opening In New York This Weekend

Nebula Nightclub Rendering Main Floor Renderings for Nebula courtesy of Upper Class International Designers (Hong Kong)

New York is getting a new nightclub. Nebula Nightclub will open this weekend in Manhattan. It will all kick off with DJ Carnage’s alias GORDO on Friday, October 22 and the Purple Disco Machine the following night. Then next week, Malaa will play on the 28th and Camelphat will ring in Halloween on the 30th.

From the renderings, there seems to be a strong focus on tables, but the club’s capacity is 700. It is split into three different tiers, with 5500 square feet on the main dance floor, 2,500 square feet in the mezzanine and a 3,000 square foot lower level.

Nebula Nightclub Rendering Renderings for Nebula courtesy of Upper Class International Designers (Hong Kong)

The club is being opened by Richie Romero, a former partner at Butter Group, the force behind 1OAK and Up&Down, and Yang Gao, co-founder of MIXX Lifestyle Group. TCE Presents is curating the lineups.

The club will be located pretty much in Times Square on 135 W 41st St. We will see if they can get New Yorker’s to want to go out in Time Square or if it becomes popular with the bridge and tunnel crowd, or both.

