Nico De Andrea & LP Giobbi Share Beautiful Deep House Track 'Let Me Love You'

Nico De Andrea & LP Giobbi Shervin Lainez

French producer Nico de Andrea and boundary-breaking artist and founder of FEMMEHOUSE LP Giobbi deliver a hauntingly beautiful deep house track titled "Let Me Love You." Featuring enchanting vocals from Darla Jade, "Let Me Love You" showcases Nico’s ability to create uplifting atmospheric dance tracks. Driven by a twinkling arpeggiated synth pattern and filtered keys, it is the perfect bed for Darla’s infectious vocal delivery.

“'Let Me Love You' was one of my favorite tracks to work on because it keeps the codes and the intention of my previous singles, deep and emotional, but into something more powerful, clubby and euphoric," says Nico De Andrea.

"That’s the main purpose of this collaboration, to keep the best of both worlds, bringing the emotion on to the bigger rooms.”

The drop sees Nico’s blend of afro, house and techno rhythms accompanied by Giobbi’s electrifying synths and growling deep bass line that helps deliver a standout euphoric deep house track. There's a gorgeous harmony throughout the piece, perfectly combining enough punch for dance floors with a deeply satisfying chord progression.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pick up your copy here.