Ostgut Ton Announces 16-Year Anniversary Compilation 'Fünfzehn + 1' With Len Faki, Honey Dijon, Martyn, Avalon Emerson

Ostgut Ton Announces 16-Year Anniversary Compilation 'Fünfzehn + 1' With Len Faki, Honey Dijon, Martyn, Avalon Emerson
Ostgut Ton, the label from the people behind Berghain, has announced a 16-year compilation to celebrate the imprint. Titled Fünfzehn + 1, the compilation was supposed to be released in 2020, but the world had other plans, hence the name 15 plus 1. Ostgut Ton artists and close affiliates worked together in pairs to make music dedicated to five different floors, each represented by a specific 12" vinyl. Among the pairings you see include Martyn & Duval Timothy, Len Faki & Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson and Roi Perez and Barker and Luke Slater.
The compilation will be available in digital formats on Friday November 5, 2021 before the 5x12" Box Set / 2xCD comes out on December 3, 2021. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-order the compilation here.
Tracklisting 5x12" Box Set / 2xCD - Digital:
01. / A1: MMM - Rimba7
02. / A2: Avalon Emerson x Roi Perez - Champu Princess
03. / B1: Tama Sumo x Lakuti - An Ode To Audre
04. / B2: Substance x Soundstream - Session 2
05. / C1: Len Faki feat. Honey Dijon - Temple Of Love
06. / C2: JASSS x Silent Servant - Años Perros
07. / D1: Barker x Luke Slater - 9/8 Gumbo
08. / D2: Ben Klock x Etapp Kyle - A Friend Of A Friend
09. / D3: Marcel Dettmann x Norman Nodge - The Call
10. / E1: Pom Pom - Untitled 15+1
11. / E2: Oren Ambarchi x Konrad Sprenger x Phillip Sollmann - Ever Given
12. / F1: Martyn x Duval Timothy - Reset Walking
13. / F2: Jessica Ekomane x Zoë Mc Pherson - Iteration
14. / F3: Atom™ x Tobias. - One Final Thing (Not Zero)
15. / G1: Answer Code Request x Gerd Janson - B-Section
16. / H1: Ryan Elliott x André Galluzzi - Fontane
17. / H2: Paramida x Massimiliano Pagliara - Ride Out The Wave
18. / I1: nd_baumecker x Nick Höppner - Labskaus
19. / I2: Terence Fixmer x Phase Fatale - Cigarette Glow
20. / J: Comets - Remember The Future/ A1. Birds You Can Name