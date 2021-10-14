Ostgut Ton Announces 16-Year Anniversary Compilation 'Fünfzehn + 1' With Len Faki, Honey Dijon, Martyn, Avalon Emerson

The compilation had artists and close affiliates work together in pairs to make music dedicated to five different floors.

Ostgut Ton Fünfzehn + 1 Cover Art Both Sides Ostgut Ton

Ostgut Ton, the label from the people behind Berghain, has announced a 16-year compilation to celebrate the imprint. Titled Fünfzehn + 1, the compilation was supposed to be released in 2020, but the world had other plans, hence the name 15 plus 1. Ostgut Ton artists and close affiliates worked together in pairs to make music dedicated to five different floors, each represented by a specific 12" vinyl. Among the pairings you see include Martyn & Duval Timothy, Len Faki & Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson and Roi Perez and Barker and Luke Slater.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The compilation will be available in digital formats on Friday November 5, 2021 before the 5x12" Box Set / 2xCD comes out on December 3, 2021. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-order the compilation here.

Tracklisting 5x12" Box Set / 2xCD - Digital:

01. / A1: MMM - Rimba7

02. / A2: Avalon Emerson x Roi Perez - Champu Princess

03. / B1: Tama Sumo x Lakuti - An Ode To Audre

04. / B2: Substance x Soundstream - Session 2



05. / C1: Len Faki feat. Honey Dijon - Temple Of Love

06. / C2: JASSS x Silent Servant - Años Perros

07. / D1: Barker x Luke Slater - 9/8 Gumbo

08. / D2: Ben Klock x Etapp Kyle - A Friend Of A Friend

09. / D3: Marcel Dettmann x Norman Nodge - The Call

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

10. / E1: Pom Pom - Untitled 15+1

11. / E2: Oren Ambarchi x Konrad Sprenger x Phillip Sollmann - Ever Given

12. / F1: Martyn x Duval Timothy - Reset Walking

13. / F2: Jessica Ekomane x Zoë Mc Pherson - Iteration

14. / F3: Atom™ x Tobias. - One Final Thing (Not Zero)

15. / G1: Answer Code Request x Gerd Janson - B-Section

16. / H1: Ryan Elliott x André Galluzzi - Fontane

17. / H2: Paramida x Massimiliano Pagliara - Ride Out The Wave

18. / I1: nd_baumecker x Nick Höppner - Labskaus

19. / I2: Terence Fixmer x Phase Fatale - Cigarette Glow

20. / J: Comets - Remember The Future/ A1. Birds You Can Name