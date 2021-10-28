Playlist: Rafa Barrios's Top 10 Essential Club Records

The rising star has provided us his 10 current favorite club jams to get you ready for the weekend.

Rafa Barrios, a young producer from Sevilla, is on fire all over the world. After signing several references on labels such as Intec, Stereo, Sola, Knee Deep in Sound, Repopulate Mars, Hottrax, Suara, Toolroom, and such, Rafa has become one of the most prolific producers in the market with his fresh and irreverent tech house. His tracks are played by the most respected artists in the industry, such as Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, and Marco Carola, amongst others.

Below, the rising star has provided us with his 10 current favorite club jams to get you ready for the weekend.

Words by Rafa Barrios

Rafa Barrious

1. Carloh - Asi Me Gustas

This track is a bomb. It’s impossible to play at a club and not play it. Everything Carloh does is good.

2. Dj Dep - Move To The Groove

The energy and the groove that this track delivers on the dance floor are amazing.

3. Lord Leopard - The Bumps

One of my favorite tracks lately. The disco touch makes it very special.

4. Ander Luna - The Trip

This is another track that's also another dance floor killer. You can’t stop dancing with its percussion.

5. Eats Everything - Think About The Revolution

This is one of those tracks that I use at my sets to transition from more groovy to more techno.

6. Hot Since 82 - Heater

The bass of this track will work at any time, no matter what.

7 . Miane - Adapt Yourself

The track that for sure will make the dancefloor explode. I love Miane!

8. Luca Bacchetti - What Your Soul Rings (Paul Ritch Remix)

One of my favorite tracks from the last few years. It never disappoints.

9. Twism - Peace, Love, Unity

One of my little jewels to do the closing of my sets.

10. Adrian Hour - Conga

I’m just crazy about this track. Its base and melody make it special and different.