ROCKI and Binance launches a $1,000,0001 Artist Relief Fund for Artists impacted by Covid 19

As the effects of the global pandemic still reverberate through the music industry, more and more companies are leaning in to help the devastated events business and artists that fuel it.

Today ROCKI and Binance, together with additional support from 1001 Tracklists, have just launched a $1,000,001 Artist Relief Fund benefiting artists impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the 1001 Tracklist commitment to their Future of Dance initiative, the fund is reserving at least 50% for artists that are traditionally underrepresented, including female, LGBTIQA+, and BIPOC artists. By helping empower these people from all corners of the globe to shine on the biggest stages and dance floors, we continue to uphold the pillars of our dance music culture: love, unity, and diversity.

The Artist Relief Fund, which any independent musician can apply for until the end of 2021, is the brainchild of ROCKI founder and CEO Bjorn Niclas. A serial music technology entrepreneur, he has been a champion of positive change within the music industry for decades.

"Setting up this Artist Relief Fund has been a passion project of mine. The pandemic has severely impacted an overwhelming amount of artist friends around the world. They lost out on the live events that provide their principal source of income (often as much as 95% of their total earnings as artists)," Niclas says. He believes this new initiative will help even the traditionally underrepresented minorities play a crucial role in shaping tomorrow's music scene.

Our Artist Relief Fund is designed to help independent artists learn how to use NFTs in order to sell their unreleased songs as collectible music on the blockchain. It covers the minting costs associated and includes free webinars with our partners and major artists, sharing tips and expertise in how to take advantage of the expanded opportunities available in this uncertain post-pandemic era.

As noted by Rolling Stone and Forbes magazine, ROCKI puts money into the pockets of those who actually put in the work. To see how, visit ROCKI.app today and discover just how game-changing the platform really is. Relief is just a click away.

About ROCKI: ROCKI is the world's biggest Music NFT platform dedicated to musicians and fans on Binance Smart Chain. ROCKI is a music streaming service and music NFT platform designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry - creating new revenue streams for artists

About Binance: Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by trading volume that combines digital technology and finance. The company provides access to exchange digital currency pairs on the market while maintaining security, liquidity, enabling a safe and efficient deal with anyone, anytime and anywhere.



About 1001 Tracklist: 1001Tracklists is the largest user-generated tracklist database for electronic dance music that enables users to view playlist information of public performances by DJs and radio shows.

