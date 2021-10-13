Roland Unveils Details For New SP-404MKII Sampler

After several leaks, we now have the official word on Roland's SP-404MKII Sampler.

Roland SP-404MKII Sampler Roland

Roland announces the SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector, the latest generation model in the SP compact sampler series. There had been a slew of small leaks leading up to this announcement, but now it is official. The SP sampler was first debuted in 2005 and the latest version promises even more features and capabilities.

On a basic computer level, boot time has been sped up, along with sample importing and loading projects. The SP-404MKII arrives with an OLED display, expressive new pads, expanded effects and fluid sequencing and sampling. It has 16 GB of internal storage, which comes preloaded with a large collection of “curated” samples and other sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Legacy effects like Vinyl Simulator and DJFX Looper are complemented with additions that include Lo-fi, Cassette Simulator, and Resonator. The SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector will be available in the U.S. in November for $499.99. The app will also be on Roland Cloud. Get more info on the Roland website.