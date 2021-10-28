Spotlight: How Music Data is Changing Artists’ Careers

Viberate Viberate

Making it in the music business has always been tough, but the internet has made it even tougher. With over 60,000 tracks uploaded to Spotify each day, every artist’s new release is competing with nearly 100 million others for attention.

In short – good luck getting discovered.

Instead of turning to major labels for help, though, more and more independent artists are taking their careers into their own hands by using data analytics. At the very forefront of such tech providers is music research and analytics platform Viberate.

“I’ve been in the business for more than 20 years now, so I’ve probably seen every struggle there is,” says UMEK, world-renowned techno DJ and Viberate co-founder. “It’s like yin and yang: making music is one of the best things in life, and fighting to be seen and heard sucks big time. We’re here to change all that with data.”

Here’s how it works. Viberate monitors all major social, streaming and music channels (radio, Spotify, Beatport, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) in one place. Pretty much every artist’s already covered there. From that data, they create insights and metrics that artists use to grow their streaming and radio numbers, engage their fanbase, understand music markets worldwide, and learn from other artists.

The best part? Everything’s neatly visualized for easier use, and you can test-drive the analytics for 30 days completely free.

Here’s what artists had to say about it:

“Viberate is giving us an amazing advantage in our work. Using stats to understand which songs are resonating, where people are listening to music, and how an audience is growing, can be very helpful.” - Aga Heller

“It’s an important product for the serious person or artist in the Music Industry. They do not just leave customer feedback to an email or message but actually show genuine care about how their customers feel about the product.” - New Acid Planet

“Viberate is the future tool of the music industry. Very transparent company with heart of the music industry in mind and it’s been a while since I’ve seen people who are genuinely excited about the music community and what they do as staff. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT! If you are an artist, venue or label, Viberate is the place to be.” - JameirKGolden

Check out if your page is already on Viberate, and test the Premium plan for free.

This is a sponsored post