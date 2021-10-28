Spotlight: How To Compress A Video File Size For Faster Social Sharing & Keep Original Audio

Video editing Unsplash

Loading a video up to a social media platform can be extremely frustrating. We have all had those moments when a video file claims to be too large to upload. If it does upload, the sites that have a compressor built in will decrease the sound and visual quality of the video.

There is an extremely effortless way to compress a file that you can do in a matter of minutes. Go to the WinX website (the link is below) and download free video converter to give it a try. Just punching in some numbers will not get you a perfect video, though, so we should go over a few things that you need to know.

1. Size:

The first step that you should take is to edit your video. Take out any dead spaces that are unnecessary. If you only want a clip, now is the time to get it ready. Changing the length of the video will not decrease the quality of it, but make sure that you do not cut off any important audio areas.

2. Resolution:

You can always download the video at a smaller resolution. When you first download the video from your device, into a computer, you can go into the settings and change this aspect. Slight changes will not affect the quality of the video too much. It will make a difference, though, so be careful how much tweaking you do at this stage of the game.

3. Audio:

You can change the bitrate of the video file to adjust the audio on it. If you have some noise in the background, such as music, you can adjust it down to only what is needed. This is a way to greatly reduce the size of your file, without giving up the main point of the video.

4. Server:

An option that is available to you is uploading your video onto an outside server, which allows bigger files. You can then give out the link on your social platform post, the viewer can then click on to watch it. This makes it easy for you to get your videos out there. Most of the servers that you can have bigger files on will require memberships and payments.

5. Format:

When you have uploaded the video to the WinX Video Converter program you will be given options to change the format of the video. The most common one to choose is the MP4 option. This allows your video to be viewed by most devices, on most platforms. You can also make a copy that can be used on a specific platform, or to cater to a particular type of device. Feel free to play around with these setting until you find the one that matches your needs.

6. Compression:

This is the section of the program that with allow you to make the size of the video smaller. The process will allow you to use the video, or the clip of the video, on any platform, without taking away any of the quality. Sprout Social states that 1080p/720p is the most common compressed size that is used, but you can play with these settings as well. If the viewer can watch the video in a superior quality, visually pleasing way you can use any size that you want.

It is important to remember that before you try to upload a video you need to make some changes to it. Devices today are of such high quality that the video files cannot be used on any social media platform. Adjust everything that you can, and then use the free program to do the rest.