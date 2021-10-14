October 14, 2021
Spotlight: Point Blank Deconstruction Lil Louis ‎"French Kiss" With Ski Oakenfull Live at BMC

During the deconstruction, Ski gives a brief overview of Ableton Live, before running through some of the track’s music theory
Point Blank are back with another deconstruction, this time with their Head of Education and Curriculum and master of Track Deconstructions, Ski Oakenfull. In the video, Ski breaks down Lil Louis’ classic track, "French Kiss." If you’re new here and not familiar with what a deconstruction entails, it’s where Point Blank take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes.

Released back in 1989, "French Kiss" is the house hit by American DJ and producer, Lil Louis. Championed for its innovation at the time, the track is based on a single note (F-natural) and distinctively slows down to a complete stop before speeding back up again. A club favorite, "French Kiss" spent two weeks at number one on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and even peaked at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number two in the UK charts.

During the deconstruction, which was filmed live at Brighton Music Conference (BMC) earlier this year, Ski gives a brief overview of Ableton Live, before running through some of the track’s music theory. He records in the main riff, using his trusty Push, followed by the classic Roland TR-808 and TR-707 drum elements, including the bass drum, hi-hats, snares, claps and percussion. On to the strings – Ski uses one of his favorite plugins, the TAL-U-NO LX, to get the desired sound, before adding the song’s synth stabs and melodies. To finish off, he shows how you can slow and speed up a track in Ableton Live and drops in a Candi Staton acapella to taste.

Feeling inspired to learn the ins and outs of making music of your own? Then kick start your music career by taking one or more of Point Blank’s award-winning Los Angeles and online courses. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their online diplomas, as well as 10% off their Los Angeles courses until October 31st using the codes DIP25 and LA10 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

