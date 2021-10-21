Spotlight: Point Blank Track Breakdown - Stylo G & The Fanatix "Touch Down" ft. Nicki Minaj & Vybz Kartel

During the video, The Fanatix explain how they built the track around the hooky flute melody, why they don’t like to quantize their beats too heavily and the importance of leaving enough space in the track for the vocalist to play with

Point Blank are back with another Track Breakdown, this time with production duo The Fanatix to unveil the magic behind their Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel-featuring track, "Touch Down," with Stylo G.

The Fanatix are a UK-based production outfit that specializes in dancehall, hip-hop and rap. During their career, the producers have worked with a star-studded line-up of musicians, including David Guetta, Stylo G, Ms Banks, Popcaan, Nicki Minaj, M1llionz and others.

Follow on below to learn some of The Fanatix’s go-to creative techniques and how they create certified hits. Want in-depth insights into music production or DJing, singing, songwriting, music business and more? Then check out Point Blank’s London, online and Los Angeles programs. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their online diplomas, as well as 10% off their Los Angeles courses until October 31st using the codes DIP25 and LA10 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

During the video, the pair explain how they built the track around the hooky flute melody, why they don’t like to quantize their beats too heavily and the importance of leaving enough space in the track for the vocalist to play with. They drop some essential tips on how adding subtle elements to your beats can make incredible final results, working as a team, their go-to plugins and more.

