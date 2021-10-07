Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Add Punch to Your Drums with Logic Pro X’s Phat FX

In this tutorial, Point Blank show how you can use Logic Pro X’s Phat FX to enhance a group of drum tracks, giving them added punch, as well as making them sound like they’ve all been recorded through the same desk in the same environment.

Phat FX is a powerful “coloring” multi-effect designed primarily for use with drum, bass and guitar parts, adding warmth, punch and presence where required. It can, of course, be used with any type of signal. Phat FX combines several effect processors, filters and modulators in a flexible tool that can be used to quickly enhance your projects.

The video below is taken from Point Blank’s state-of-the-art VLE (Virtual Learning Environment), which houses a wealth of music production tutorials, masterclasses, student information and announcements and much more. If you’re interested in getting stuck into the VLE be sure to check out their courses in London, Los Angeles and Online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their online diplomas, as well as 10% off their Los Angeles courses until October 31st using the codes DIP25 and LA10 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

During the video, PB lecturer Thomas Green uses a combination of Phat FX’s distortion parameters, including tube, grit and exciter, coupled with the plugin’s in-built bandpass filter to add saturation, EQ and drive to the trap beat. He finishes off the tutorial by making sure his volume gains are adjusted, so no clipping incurs.

This is a sponsored post