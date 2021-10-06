Tame Impala Unveils 'The Slow Rush Box' Set With Unheard B-Sides & Remixes

Tame Impala Will Fenwick

Tame Impala has announced s deluxe box set for their 2020 album The Slow Rush. It will include extended mixes, two never before heard B-sides and a slew of remixes. The first of those new remixes is from Lil Yachty, who remixed the disco-like song “Breathe Deeper.” There are additional remixes from Four Tet, Blood Orange and Maurice Fulton.

"It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I've been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” says Lil Yachty in a statement.

The deluxe package will arrive with a physical version as well, which has new artwork, a 40-page booklet and a 2050 calendar. The 2050 calendar seems ambitious to think we will even make it that far. These will be part of a 2xLP package.

See the tracklist of the B-sides and remixes. The next part is the rest of the album. The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set will be available February 18, 2022 via Interscope and can be pre-ordered now. Tame Impala is also on a tour across North America with some arena and festival gigs lined up.

B-Sides & Remixes Tracklist

01. The Boat I Row

02. No Choice

03. Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)

04. One More Year (NTS Version)

05. Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)

06. Is It True (Four Tet Remix)

07. Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

08. Patience (Original)