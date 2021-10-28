The New Numark Mixstream Pro - A Truly Remarkable Standalone DJ Controller

The DNA from the Denon DJ Prime series has started to spread out to its sibling brands, with Numark's new Mixstream Pro taking on many of the features of the Denon DJ Prime Go, with some slight modifications and a lower price point of $599 vs. the Go's $999. The best analogy here would be to put Denon Pro as the Lexus and Numark as a Toyota, a great, reliable machine without all the sexy details.

I've got a sweet spot for Numark, as it was the first mixer that I owned, along with many of my early rave DJ pals who had bedroom setups back in the day. So seeing a rig like the Mixstream Pro is exciting as they have just made some of this Denon DJ tech available at a lower price point.

So let's start with the first impressions. As someone quite familiar with the Denon DJ Prime Go, the first thing I did was begin to compare and contrast the two, and to my surprise, there wasn't a tremendous amount of difference.

The Mixstream Pro is slightly bigger, has more plastic than metal, and lacks the internal battery of the Denon DJ Go. The Numark also features internal speakers, which are great for using in your bedroom or somewhere you want to hear the music but not make a ton of racket. The internal speakers might be considered an amateur feature, but a professional or more experienced DJ might appreciate this functionality too. The other cool functionality is that the unit has a light controlling function that works directly with Phillips Hue systems and other lighting rigs.

The Denon DJ Prime Go is still more of a compact and professional rig. Still, the Mixstream Pro is not all that far behind, and it is pretty intuitive to play on and could easily be used in a club or professional gig situation if needed.

Front side - Headphone inputs 1/4 and 3.5 + TRS Mic input and volume

Who is this for?

This unit was designed primarily for prosumers and hobbyists. Still, it could be used professionally in mobile performance settings like a smaller gig at a hotel or corporate event, so it straddles the categories. If you are a new DJ and looking for an all-in-one system that won't break the bank and give you pro-level features, you will not find a better unit to get started on; Numark has got you covered with everything you need to rock a party and hone your skills.

So let's dive a bit deeper into the features and functionality that make this a category-leading release for Numark.

Build Quality

The Mixstream Pro is primarily constructed from plastic which feels fairly robust considering that fact. The knobs, faders, platters, and built-in speakers all look and feel well built, and you most likely wouldn't think twice about the material; it feels solid yet is light enough to port around with you quickly. For the price point, you are getting a well-made piece of gear that should last you quite a while if you take care of it, i.e., don't spill your beer on it, dude.

Built-In Monitor Speakers

So this is a first of its kind and quite an innovative leap for the prosumer DJ who might be using this rig in smaller rooms or places where it's not feasible to use more prominent speakers. The Mixstream Pro features a pair of decent-quality monitors built right into the device with a separate volume knob. So now, if you don't want to mix solely in your headphones, you have just enough of a thump to use these speakers as monitors as you cue up your next mix. Dorm rooms and studio apartment dwellers, you may now rejoice with glee!

Built-In WiFi + Streaming Services / Source Inputs

This functionality is where the Denon/Numark devices have jumped ahead of the competition; they got this so right that it's blown the mobile category wide open for them and has caused many professional DJs to switch over the Denon DJ Prime players. Now you get this in a $599 standalone DJ rig, which is a game-changer for fresh-faced DJs looking to cut their teeth.

Simply open the WiFi preferences, connect to your local network, and select Beatport LINK, Beatsource LINK, Tidal, Soundcloud Go+, or your Dropbox folder to play your library from the cloud. So you might be asking yourself, is this good enough to play at a gig with. The answer is an absolute yes if you have access to a strong WiFi signal, although you do need to realize that it takes longer to load and ID tracks this way, so if you are a DJ that makes quick jumps or needs to make quick transitions, you might want to have your music on an SD or USB drive. Having access to a service like Tidal right on your unit means that you will almost always be able to deliver on requests, just search it, load it, and hit play.

Note - This might be obvious, but you cannot record your mix with the onboard recording function when you are streaming from a service.

If you are not going to go the streaming route, you have various options to load your music. First, you will want to get the Engine DJ desktop software for your Mac or PC, then start organizing your music and optimizing your tracks for the Engine DJ OS onboard the Numark Mixstream Pro. Once you have exported your music, you can load it into a USB stick/drive and plug it into one of the two USB inputs. Or, if you are traveling super light, you can also use an SD card.

XLR outs, RCA Outs, SD card, 2x USB stick inputs, USB connectivity for computer + power supply

The Controls and Interface

For most DJs using digital rigs, this interface is relatively standard and intuitive to those with any DJing experience. Even if you have never DJ'ed before, learning to get around this rig will take you no time at all.

The first thing will notice is the 7" bright, high-def touchscreen that allows you to move through menus, tracks, etc., quickly. The screen is bright enough to be seen in direct sunlight and is super crisp, allowing you to see the more minor details. If you are not big on touchscreens and still prefer more of a tactile control, you can use the browsing knob to scroll through menus and simply depress the button to select; you also get two Deck 1 and 2 loading buttons to load the track into the deck of your choice quickly.

Four built-in effects between the channels and centered above the up faders are timed with the beat when deployed. The switch (one per channel) allows for you to either put the effect into a holding pattern when pushed up or for quick intervals by pulling it down when desired. You only get four effects (Echo, Flanger, Delay, and Phaser) but that's plenty if you use them correctly.

Pro Tip - Effects can be a lot of fun when used correctly and help build up energy, tension, and excitement. They can also help you get out of mixes faster or blend tracks when you can't match the beat or change genres. Use them sparingly; nothing says "I Just Started DJing" than someone who is constantly using effects.

You also have a High Pass/Low Pass filter for each channel that can be used independently or with the effects to add a little extra somethin, somethin.

The jog wheels are also something you can have fun with within Scratch Mode, which keeps the music on the beat when you add a scratch to your mix. The touch-sensitive 6" jog wheels are just large enough to learn how to scratch with and are helpful when you are doing simple things like back-cueing. If you are a hip-hop DJ or want to focus on developing your skills as a scratch DJ, there are better units out there more suited for this style of DJing.

Last but not least, you have four performance pads that will trigger cue points, saved loops, auto loops, and roll functions. The pads are easily toggled to another four sets of functionality using the shift key, for eight total. Simply meaning that you have a total of 8 pads total for cue points, auto loop length, saved loops, and roll lengths.

Lights on!

If you have the Philips Hue lights system, you can sync them to your Mixstreamp pro to create a light show synced to the music. You will be able to trigger color changes, on-beat auto-generated light shows, and cool functions like strobing and color overrides, all accessible using the onboard Engine Lighting. To take it a step further, you can analyze your music with SoundSwitch desktop software, export it to a USB drive, SD card, or to their Dropbox cloud, and have complete control of DMX lighting using the touchscreen of the Mixstream Pro. There is no need for a separate lighting controller anymore, and this is where the Mixstream Pro would be convenient for mobile/small event DJs running small lighting rigs.

Features:

Built-in WiFi for access to streaming services: TIDAL, Beatport LINK, Beatsource LINK, SoundCloud Go+, and Dropbox

Engine DJ embedded operating system for laptop-free performances

Built-in speakers with volume control for home use, practicing, and monitor applications

Engine Lighting embedded lighting control for Philips Hue smart home and DMX lighting

7" multi-gesture high-definition touchscreen

6" capacitive-touch jog wheels with Smart Scratch feature for on-beat scratching

4 dual-layer performance pads on each deck

4 performance mode pads on each deck (Cue, Saved Loop, Auto Loop, Roll)

FX section with 4 effects and 2 toggle switches

Large Filter knob on each deck

Pitch Bend buttons and dedicated Pitch Slider

Selectable Pitch ranges of 4%, 8%, 10%, 20%, 50%, and 100%

Dedicated Sync, Cue/Stop, and Play/Pause buttons

3-band EQ on each deck

2 USB inputs

1 SD Card input

Balanced XLR Main outputs

RCA Main outputs

1⁄4" microphone input

1⁄4" and 1/8" headphone output jacks

"The Mixstream Pro provides an experience to DJs that is unmatched in the marketplace," says Chris Roman, Numark Director of Product Development. "There has never been such a full-featured, future- focused all-in-one DJ controller at this price point. The Mixstream Pro truly allows DJs of all skill levels to connect and play with music like never before. We're excited to see the creative DJ mixes, live streams, and performances that result from such an innovative and accessible piece of DJ technology."

Mixstream Pro $599.00 [US] £499.99 [UK] €599.99 [EU]

