Ticketing Company DICE Acquires Live Streaming Event Platform Boiler Room

In big live music news today, digital ticketing company DICE has acquired live streaming and events platform Boiler Room. The companies involved did not disclose a sale price.

Resident Advisor first reported the news, which says that Boiler Room will retain its full staff and London office. A press release claims that this will enhance Boiler Room’s offerings and “drive additional revenue to artists, rights holders, collectives, festivals and clubs.”

Boiler Room since its founding in 2010 hosted over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities. Dice launched its own live streaming platform last year, which will likely be boosted by Boiler Room, and sells tickets in 147 countries.

“The combination of Boiler Room with the distribution and technology of DICE creates substantial opportunities in a sustainable, transparent and fair model,” says Phil Hutcheon, Founder and CEO of DICE in a press release.

“I believe deeply that the best way for Boiler Room to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future - we play to our strengths and they to theirs,” says Boiler Room founder, Blaise Belville. “DICE’s belief in ‘powering’ us but allowing Boiler Room to remain our own independent entity, all of this will enable us to move into a new era and be the best version of ourselves.”