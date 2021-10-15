October 15, 2021
Viberate Unveils Data-Driven Top 100 Electronic Artists Of 2021

Viberate takes their data from social media and data on the artist's music channels, as well as radio airplay throughout the past 12 months
Viberate Top 100 Electronic Artists Cover Photo

DJ Mag released their Top 100 DJs list and for the second straight year, David Guetta won and there are loads of DJs nobody has ever heard of. The list beloved by some and hated by others, which has led to the rise of other companies making their own rankings, often backed up by their data. Viberate is one of those companies and they just dropped their Top 100 Electronic Artists ranking using data. The data uses social media and music channels on YouTube, Spotify etc, as well as radio airplay throughout the past 12 months. Marshmello topped their chart with David Guetta, Alan Walker, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers rounding out the top five.

Marshmello kept his spot at number one in this ranking on the back of great social media engagement, big follower numbers on Spotify and loads of streams. He seems to always have some track coming out, either as the main artist or a producer, which helps boost those numbers.

Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Skrillex, DJ Snake and Alok are the rest of the 10. EDM makes up up 72% of the list, while house is 10% according to Viberate. EDM still manages to do numbers. 

Viberate top 10 electronic artists of 2021 graphic

You can see the full chart on the Viberate website.

