Digital Concert Company VRJAM Announces Community Avatar Showcase

The showcase happening this week will preview VRJAM's avatars and creator community.

Digital Avatars Virtual Reality Jam Ltd,

VRJAM will present a digital showcase with its community members later this week on October 8. The showcase will feature three artists in their creator community, Romanian DJ Deysa, Jonny Paradise and Texan DJ duo Everafter.

VRJAM creates live, digital concerts where fans and performers have their own 3D avatars. The Community Showcase uses the latest computer graphics tech to represent artists inside the metaverse.

The Community Showcase will preview other benefits as well including the ability to stream live and publish VOD DJ sets on Facebook without the risk of DMCA strikes and the ability to easily render NFT's using metavers technology. It also allows artists to monetize live performances in new ways.

VRJAM's Community Showcase avatar convert goes live inside 5th Dimension, VRJAM's virtual music venue, on October 8th. Catch the show live on Twitch.

For more information on how to get involved in VRJAM's Creator Community head to their website.