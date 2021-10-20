Weedsday Playlist: Top Tree VP of Client Relations Cari Carmona Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Light one up to this week's Weedsday playlist featuring song by Snoop Dogg, Petit Biscuit and others.

Cari Carmona, also known as @CariDimples, has been a steward of the cannabis industry for over a decade, and a cannabis advocate since 2003. As VP of Client Relations for the Top Tree Agency and Snoop Dogg’s media outlet MERRY JANE, Cari prides herself on bringing passion to any project.

She brings that passion to this Weedsday playlist that features the don Snoop Dogg, but other tunes from the likes of Petit Biscuit, Hippie Sabotage and more.

1. Petit Biscuit - Sunset Lover

Time to kick your feet back and enjoy the relaxing vibe. This is a great start to your elevation.



2. Hippie Sabotage - Devil's Eyes

This song takes me on a soul searching journey. Breathe deep and enjoy the lyrics and beat.

3. Ghost Loft - So High

While the journey continues this song just reminds me to breathe, which is the most important thing you can do in your lifetime. Focus on your breath work for overall wellness.

4. Stick Figure - Sound of the Sea

Do you want to get mesmerized? That’s exactly what happened to me when I first listened to this song. This is a small reminder that your playlist is almost over.

5. Snoop Dogg - CEO

Since you are at the end of the playlist and it’s time to get back to the grind, I hope you enjoy this beat by Dogg himself. It’s the perfect theme song for any boss lady or boss man. Put your elbows in the air like you just don’t care.

BONUS TUNE! U2 - Magnificent

Because if I didn’t add a Bono bonus tune, it would be a crime to humanity. Close your eyes and enjoy.