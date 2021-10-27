Win Rare Copy of NIKE promo Vinyl With Kanye West, NAS, KRS One & Rakim - "Better Than I've Ever Been"

It's easy to win, and your chances are GOOD. Just grab some $MMAG Rally Coin and join our Discord Server

If you haven't joined our coin holder family, then it's about time you jumped in as we are firing up some pretty insane perks.

1. Exclusive Content - we will be working with our artist friends and label partners to give you early access to promo tracks, so you can have a curated grouping of tunes before any other DJ. We will also put out exclusive monthly mixes for you non DJs that will have unreleased tracks - House, Progressive, Tech House and beyond. Always fresh and only for coin holders.

Visit https://rally.io/creator/MMAG/ to grab your coin, watch the video to learn how to use it on our Discord Server MagneticMag#3380.

Join Our Discord Server with this invite link https://discord.gg/wscJQbumfj please share it with like-minded friends, family, and colleagues. If you love electronic music, are a DJ/Producer, or are just a nightlife/festival maniac - this is the place for you.

Now to the giveaway for next week. In 2007 NIKE released a promo-only track with Kanye West, NAS, KRS One, and Rakim called "Better Than I've Ever Been." It is rare, it is dope and we are giving away a copy next Friday. All you need to do is grab 50 of our $MMAG Rally.io coin and hold it, then connect with our Discord server and join with your coin to get perks (instructions in video above).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This will be a first-come, first-serve contest so keep your eyes open on Friday for the drop and the first one who replies WINS.

Holding 50 of our coins will also get you exclusive content including promo mixes, exclusive track listening links, and more.

WIN THIS! Vinyl is in excellent condition.

A1 - Better Than I've Ever Been

A2- Better Than I've Ever Been (Instrumental)

A3 - Better Than I've Ever Been (Acapella)

B1 - Better Than I've Ever Been (DJ Premier Remix)

B2 - Better Than I've Ever Been (DJ Premier Remix Instrumental)