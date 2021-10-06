YouTube Music Launching Free Background Listening On App In Canada Next Month

YouTube via YouTube

One of the biggest issues many have with using YouTube on your phone is that the app always has to be open in some way. Background listening is currently a feature that is only available to those with a premium subscription, meaning those who want to browse other apps without a small window in the corner or listen to YouTube with the screen off, has to buy a subscription. That may soon be changing.

On November 3, YouTube will bring background listening to its YouTube Music app for free for the first time. It will launch in Canada. When it might come to other countries, all YouTube says is, “stay tuned for additional information and expansion plans.”

Background listening will support your standard ad-supported, personalized radio mixes and any uploaded content you’ve added.

Background listening is the norm for other music streaming apps, so it makes sense they would eventually do this to drive more people to the app. Premium will still have other benefits like offline downloads, no ads and more.