The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of October 2021

The year feels like it has flown by and with only a few months left in 2021 the month of October brought an avalanche of excellent new music including tracks by Anthony Pappa, Jamie Stevens, Madloch, Subnode, Hernan Cattaneo, Soundexile, Kasper Koman, Alex O'Rion and more.

Anthony Pappa & Jamie Stevens Photo Courtesy of Artists

Progressive house is all about the long haul and so many of it's pillar artists are still busy and stronger than ever creating new music while resuming touring the world. Case & point is Anthony Pappa & Jamie Stevens who showcase their experience in their finely crafted new release. So many other staple names are also pushing out new innovative productions in addition to a bright array of rising and established talent. This month seemed the the creative cup was overflowing in a top 15 list that can all hold their own.

See past progressive house charts here.

1. "HERE WE GO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ANTHONY PAPPA & JAMIE STEVENS [SELADOR]

Dave Seaman's label Selador brings in the big guns with the new collaboration "Here We Go" by Anthony Pappa & Jamie Stevens. Step forward Anthony Pappa – 30+ years in the game for a DJ loved and celebrated by clubbers and fellow selectors worldwide. Pappa has a reputation as one of the best DJs in the business cemented by mixes for the likes of Global Underground and Balance. Anthony's partner for this release is fellow son of Melbourne, Australia, Jamie Stevens who has been a giant of underground electronic music production for over two decades. Like Pappa, his talent is only matched by his humility. In short, a tune with Jamie's name on it is pretty much guaranteed to go straight in the box. This is a must have for your music crate!

2. "UTOPIA (HERNAN CATTANEO & SOUNDEXILE REMIX)" - MADLOCH & SUBNODE [SOUND AVENUE]

Madloch and Subnode combine their extensive forces for a cosmic slice of progressive house with "Utopia" including this stellar remix by Hernan Cattaneo & Soundexile. Electrically charged with thumping kicks and a tighter take on the groove, it's energetic prowess beams brightly. Binding rhythmic flow with dynamic tones and sweeping effects makes for a sleek yet commanding first act. Colorful overlays heighten the senses as pixie-like melodies fade in and out of coherence leading into the break. Grandiose and soothing in equal measure, tasteful modulation highlights the centerpiece, elevating mood before getting washed away as the groove rolls forward towards a stirring final movement.

3. "WILDER (ALEX O'RION REMIX)" - KASPER KOMAN [JUICEBOX MUSIC]

Kasper Koman has quickly become a favorite amongst artists and fans alike with his unique production style and undeniable musical aesthetic. Remixing Kasper's original "Wilder" Alex O'Rion injects his lush, warm and groovy trademark sound around the distorted piano chords and bubbly arp of the original, giving it a more driving and atmospheric vibe.

4. "FAINTING (CARLO WHALE REMIX)" - GUZY & DECKERT [DUNKELHEIT]

Dunkelheit welcomes back the team-up of Berlin producers Guzy and Deckert for "Funkenflug," a powerfully captivating and diverse package containing two wild original tracks, each accompanied by a massive remix of "Fainting" from Italian maestro Carlo Whale. Tremendously deep and uplifting, Carlo's exposition brims with nostalgia and yearning, a wide horizon of cinematic pads and silky textures throw open heavy doors, straight into the listener's heart.

5. "PENUMBRA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KENAN SAVRUN & SINAN ARSAN [MANGO ALLEY]

Out of the shadows, Kenan Savrun and Sinan Arsan come into the light from a distant "Penumbra." A dominant bassline holds sway against rhythmic hypnotism before a rippling arpeggio illuminates in dazzling light across Ankara skies. A powerful force of nature cascades across the celestial heavens as returning Latvian heavyweights create a pounding elemental energy. Magnetic fields create an unseen stage from which Blood Groove and Kikis emerge from a new "Penumbra" of iridescent light and familiar rhythmic flow.

6. "THE REALM (GALESTIAN BOOTLEG REMIX)" - CHANTAL [GALESTIAN]

Something for your mind, your body, and your soul. Galestian remixes this timeless techno classic from Chantal, giving it his signature stamp with an ethnically-infused progressive take that includes the Armenian duduk, transcendent chants, hypnotic synths and tribal percussion. Reserved almost exclusively for his own sets for the last two years, including a spin at Germany's renowned Wilde Möhre Festival, the cat is finally out of the bag. For a limited time, this bootleg is available only for fans and key tastemakers.

7. "STEREOGRAMS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EANP [REPLUG]

Rising out of Argentina's electronic underground and making their Replug debut are EANP. Much lauded for their dark yet emotive sounds, EANP continues to explore that marriage on "Stereogramas." Wrapped within a fluid rhythmic shell are muscular beats, wavy basslines and a myriad of tantalizing effects. The duo's storyboarding takes hold as drone-like guitars meander through a dense percussive forest and multiple shades of light, before opening further as the main break commences. The interlude showcases EANP's propensity for genuine musicality, as evocative harmonies continue to emerge and shapeshifting effects sweep across the stereo field, eventually giving way to a thunderous drop and driving finale.

8. "FAR ABOVE THE WORLD (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

Regarded as "the future of progressive house," Cordoba's primary musical export Ezequiel Arias continues to impress on the world stage with a string of releases on luminary labels including Anjunadeep and Replug. His latest track "Far Above The World" builds on a tribal groove that quickly mutates with off-beat bass into a driving gem of epic proportions.

9. "AS THE RUSH COMES (CRISTOPH EXTENDED MIX)" - MOTORCYCLE [POSITIVA]

Christoph has become a staple artist in the electronic music world with ever increasing additions to his label resume and stand out productions supported by the biggest artists in the industry. With musical consistency this notable, Christoph has been given the reigns to remix the classic "As The Rush Comes" by Motorcycle. The modern take holds its own with a solid melodic and progressive feel that is just waiting to be played bringing back a rush of old memories and instilling new ones.

10. "REVEAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MIKE RISH [LATE NIGHT MUSIC]

Late Night Music welcomes talented Melbourne producer Mike Rish to their label with two deep techy progressive originals including "Reveal." The title track explores expansive melodic synths perfect for those late night sessions.

11. "MAGNETIC (CHOOK REMIX)" - ROKAZER [MANGO ALLEY]

Stretching out of the French capital with commanding force, Rokazer joins forces with Mango Alley in "Magnetic" attraction. The track gets a excellent remix by Luxembourg based producer Chook. The vibe conjures flowing pads passing down the Moselle River as raw power creates energy aplenty in stereo-panned brilliance and fields of attraction.

12. "SIDERAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SOULMADE (AR) [DROID9]

From Rosario, Argentina the DJ and producer Soulmade holds a quality catalog of releases and his latest track "Sideral" is no exception. Evolving pads and curious synths take you on a progressive journey into auditory outer-space where "music is the universal language."

13. "1989 (UCROS EXTENDED REMIX)" - PAUL THOMAS [UV]

UV label head Paul Thomas gets a solid rework of his original "1989" by Ucros, a buzzing electronic music producer & DJ from Miami. Ucros has been making a name for himself and rapidly gaining more and more traction including recent support on his releases by legend Pete Tong. The remix takes you along on a chugging ride that is sure to dominate on the dance-floor.

14. "OBSESSION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DMITRY MOLOSH [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

Belarusian DJ and producer Dmitry Molosh is back at it again with his new original "Obsession" on the Deepwibe Underground imprint. Top quality progressive house and melodic techno is his hallmark and his strong work ethic and the quality shines through with every track!

15. "KESMA OLEN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIC NIELS [ABORIGINAL]

It's no secret that Argentina is one of the leading countries in progressive house with a dedicated sense of quality and support from both fans and producers alike. Ric Niels is among these high caliber artists in Argentina and his new original "Kesma Olen" showcases his sound with a real adornment to the Aboriginal catalog.

Stream, follow and share the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud:

Spotify Link:

SoundCloud: